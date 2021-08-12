Family grateful for church outpouring through renovations of their home

Hammers, nails, lumber, mulch, paint and new furniture, sadly, couldn't bring back Shaclecha Stoddard-Douglas' husband, the father of her seven children.
But those materials brought smiles to their faces, warmth to their hearts and hope to help them wade through their grief when members of their newly adopted church sent them away for the day while their three-story house received a makeover.
That was the goal of 40 or more volunteers from Victory Family Church who recently renovated the family's North Hill home during the church's annual Serve Day. More than 100 volunteers set out citywide to clean up streets and pull weeds in flower beds. Meanwhile, a special team was working its magic in the Douglas house.
The church treated the family to an outing in Erie that day. While mom and the kids were off having fun, church volunteers worked like drone bees throughout the day and evening to create a new nest for the forlorn and broken family.
Shaclecha and her husband, Alexander, previously had lived in Boardman for 17 years and struggled through hard times financially.
Alexander, who had been in the Navy, was suffering serious health problems, and in 2017 suffered four strokes, flatlined and was revived five times. The doctors couldn't tell why it happened, but he developed complications from kidney problems and he died unexpectedly at age 47 on Sept. 9, 2020.
He was a father to 16 children, seven of them from his marriage to Shaclecha, leaving her devastated. She said she prayed for his recovery as he went on dialysis and was a kidney transplant list when COVID-19 hit.
Her uncle owns the North Hill house they moved into earlier in March, and they bought it in February 2020, gutted it and put in floors.
When Alexander was hospitalized, she left him briefly to go home and refresh, and when she arrived back at the hospital, he had died.
Shaclecha said she is unable to work now because of health reasons, plus she is raising the seven children, ages nine through 17, on her own.
When she started attending Victory Family Church, member Dianna Duffee emerged as her "special angel," she said.
Duffee is the deputy recorder in the register of wills and recorder of deeds office in the Lawrence County courthouse.
Shaclecha explained that throughout the years of her marriage to Alexander, she wasn't sure whether she and Alexander were truly, legally married.
They had said their vows to one another on Aug. 4, 2007 in a chapel in Kentucky, and they had a marriage certificate, but in the back of her mind, she always wondered if the ceremony was official. Duffee and a co-worker helped her research it after Alexander's death, and they assured her that she and Alexander, indeed, had been legally married, she said.
Her connection with Duffee led her to Victory Family.
Duffee introduced Shaclecha to John Owens, pastor of Victory Family's New Castle campus, and they invited her to attend church.
"We just want to love on you," they said.
She also had encountered Victory Family Church members earlier last year when they were giving away free gasoline.
She went to church, and in October, she and all of her children were Baptized there. She now serves in the hospitality and children's departments of the church on Sundays, when services are held in the New Castle High School auditorium, and her children also are helping out there.
"We all serve at the church now," she said, adding, "I've been to churches before where it doesn't feel like home. But it's a feeling inside me that this is where I need to be.
"Pastor John (Owens) and (his wife) Kara are amazing people," she added.
"For us and our congregation, who we did this for was so important," Owens commented.
"Shaclecha has become an important part of our (church) family. It meant a lot to our team in New Castle to do this. Everybody was so energized and fired up."
"We serve a lot, but this was a really special project," Owens continued. "This was almost a galvanizing moment for us. It meant a lot for our congregation to be able to do this for her."
The project evolved after Ken Mixter of Beaver County, a church member, gave Shaclecha a washing machine when hers broke.
The church members told her, "you are a widow and Jesus says to take care of widows," she said.
"When I learned of her circumstances, it sparked the idea to help her out a little, and a little bit ended up being a lot," said Mixter, who led the charge for the remodeling project.
"We got a lot accomplished," he said. "It was pretty neat helping her out. I got to know her a little bit, and I love her heart. She was overwhelmed with her circumstances so we wanted to help her."
He credited the volunteers for the effort they put forth.
"A lot of people really stepped up. We never could have pulled that off if we didn't have a lot of great people who helped."
Mixter, a contractor, and a couple other contractors from Beaver joined him.
He and his wife, Beth, have been affiliated with Victory Family Church for about 20 years and have made the New Castle site their home church now., and they helped with the ground team to get the local church campus established.
When Shaclecha and her children returned home that night from Erie, she was overcome with emotion over what she saw.
"They did so much," she said. The house had been repainted on the inside, window frames repaired and there was newly remodeled kitchen and dishwasher.
Outside there were landscaping and plantings and a deck was rebuilt on the back of the house, planting, the inside received new appliances and furniture that was donated, the house was painted throughout, and upgrades were made to the electrical and plumbing systems. Some new windows were installed and insulation was added in some areas. A crew of men from Beaver County, under Mixter's leadership, had started around 7 a.m. worked until late evening.
"I have cabinets now," Shaclecha marveled. Upstairs ceilings were replaced, floors were finished, there are all new beds on the second and third floors, the bathroom was completely remodeled and there is all new furniture in the living room.
The women helped Shaclecha get caught up on her laundry and they folded it all and put it away, and they hung curtains and did things to make her house a home.
A.K. Nahas, a furniture store in Beaver, donated furniture and significantly discounted mattresses and box springs for the kids.
Church member Gary Schooley, one of the many volunteers who helped, said he's been blessed in many ways in his life.
"I always try to share my blessings and the abilities God has given me," he said. "If I can give a little time and effort to help someone else, I try to take advantage of as many of those opportunities as I can."
Schooley, who has worked on mission trips overseas and domestically, said of Shaclecha's plight, "It's a good family, they've been coming to church, and what you saw was a bunch of like-minded people coming together to help someone else."
Shaclecha told of days when her husband was sick and her family was homeless and living out of a vehicle. Then after Alexander died, this miracle happened, she said. She knew of the church's plans to help her with fixing up her home, but she felt like she was dreaming.
"The day before Serve Day, I was literally having panic attacks," she said. Part of it was gratefulness to this church reaching out to her and her family, not knowing what to expect.
"It's a true blessing," Shaclecha said. "Now I just want to give back somehow."
