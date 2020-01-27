If you and your family are looking for a fun night out that comes at no cost, the New Castle Downtown YMCA has you covered.
Family Fun Nights have kicked off for the year, and each month throughout the year the organization is planning an event featuring fitness, healthy eating, crafts and camaraderie for local families regardless of whether they are a member.
Maria McKee, the organization’s chief executive officer, brought the Family Fun Night program with her from Pittsburgh when she returned to New Castle to take over the organization in early 2018. McKee spent the early part of her career in New Castle with the YMCA before moving with the organization to the Pittsburgh area.
“It is a way for families to come together,” McKee said. “Families can’t afford to take all of their kids to the movies or to dinner or to Olympic Zone or skating. It is too cumbersome on a family. We wanted to bring together different partners in the community and offer something where families could recreate together, give the families a healthy activity or something with movement. We also wanted to bring in partners where families could access resources and ask about health food.
McKee said the program fills a gap in the community and helps connect families.
“We wanted to provide something for families to get them here and expose them to healthy foods and exercise and help them make wise choices,” McKee said. “We hear so much positive feedback from families coming together.”
Partnering with Primary Health Network and Adagio Health has aided the YMCA with helping families learn about better eating habits and overall health and fitness.
Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation serves as the main sponsor of Family Fun Night, and other community partners have donated time or goods to each event. In addition, countless volunteers serve the program.
“Adagio Health sets up a table and reviews nutrition with participants and provides a healthy snack,” said Mary Flagg Lewis, who serves as marketing and communications director for the YMCA. “El Canelo provided dinner for January, Apple Castle donates apples, and there are giveaways such as gift cards donated by staff and other YMCA members. Giant Eagle has donated desserts and Dallas Hartman donates water.”
The Family Fun Night’s strike at the mission of the long-standing organization.
“We really try to encompass the whole mind-body-spirit when it comes to fitness,” said Michelle Swogger, outreach coordinator for the YMCA. “Mental health and anxiety are at epidemic levels. That could be one of the things I love the most is that no matter what a person’s trouble is, if they try to work a hula hoop they forget about all their troubles outside (the YMCA).”
The events feature a special theme each month, which Flagg Lewis said plenty of thought, hard work and effort are utilized to come up with fun activities.
“A lot of the months it is going to be easy,” Flagg Lewis said. “October is going to be Halloween, December we have some form of Christmas theme. The summer months are harder to nail down because they are not so cut-and-dry. August was back-to-school and the Salvation Army provided back-to-school supplies.”
But, the overall goal of the program is to bring the community closer together.
“Some of the events have turned into a fun free-for-all,” Flagg Lewis said with a smile. “The Luau turned into soccer. The Christmas one turned into a snowball fight with foam balls we were using.”
In order to make the events successful, volunteers are needed. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please contact Michelle Swogger at mswogger@ncymca.org or (724) 658-4766.
The feedback, Flagg Lewis said, has been “pretty positive.”
“We have one family I will see every single time and their daughter is decked out in whatever the theme is for that event,” Flagg Lewis said. “Every time, this little girl is decked out to the nines. When it was 80s, she was 80s, ugly sweater I have never seen an uglier sweater.
“Everyone enjoys the themes.”
The next Family Fun Night is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the downtown branch.
