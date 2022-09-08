A three-county event planned at the Wilmington Area High School football field will emphasize the importance of reading.
Literacy Under the Lights, a public event sponsored by Remake Learning, and Community Action Partnership, is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 as a first-of-its kind evening for residents of Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties.
The purpose of the event is to celebrate and promote literacy, books and reading. Local literacy resources and experts will attend to provide information and strategies to promote reading.
The program is for children of all ages and their families, and will feature adults reading to children, a children's book swap and a scavenger hunt with a prize basket award.
Attendees are encouraged to take blankets for families to sit on, and children's books to swap for other books, in a leave-one-book, take-one-book tradeoff.
Children attending must be accompanied by adults, and families are encouraged to RSVP before Oct. 1.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Wilmington Area High School gymnasium.
