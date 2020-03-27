Instead of saying there's nothing to do, Morgan Jones and Travis Covelli asked what they could do.
Home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Neshannock Township siblings were bored.
"We're blessed to have the food we need and my husband is still working, but we were sitting around feeling kind of helpless," explained their mom, Stephanie Jones-Covelli. "I saw in the (Holy Spirit Parish) bulletin that they needed volunteers to help bag up food donations."
Stephanie called the parish office and was put in touch with Sister Annie Bremmer, the pastoral associate in charge of Holy Spirit's food pantry.
"She said we could come down and help, that's when we thought maybe we could see if our neighbors had any food to donate," Stephanie continued.
Morgan, a 17-year-old junior at Neshannock High School, typed up a letter requesting donations, which she and her brother placed in more than 100 mailboxes in their neighborhood, Hearthstone Acres, and the adjacent Merritt Estates.
Neighbors were instructed to leave donations of nonperishable food at their mailboxes and doorsteps for the family to pick up.
"It was such a huge amount of food, it filled my SUV," Stephanie said. "I'd say at least 50 percent of people gave. And a lot of people wrote little notes thanking us, which was nice for the kids to see."
The family took the donations to Holy Spirit Wednesday morning, staying to help bag it along with Neshannock juniors Jamie Hamm and Julia Razzano.
"I was so humbled by these kids," Bremmer said of the donation.
"It started as something to do because we were bored and spending too much time on electronics. But, it felt good," Morgan said, explaining that she and Travis, an 11-year-old fifth-grader, have also done neighborhood shoe drives for another local charity.
Bags packed by Holy Spirit volunteers contain a variety of food items including canned vegetables, pasta, tomato sauce and peanut butter.
"We're preparing the bags ahead, filling them with a variety of items, to minimize contact and maintaining social distancing," Bremmer said, explaining that the bags will be distributed to anyone in need of extra food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday at the St. Joseph the Worker Worship Site, 1111 S. Cascade St.
She added that donors have been very generous, keeping the plastic food collection bins outside of the St. Vitus and St. James worship sites filled. It addition, a bin will be available for those receiving food to deposit any items they get that they know they will not use.
"We're not going to let anything go to waste," Bremmer said, noting that meat is always needed.
Anyone wanting to donate meat is asked to call Bremmer at (724) 652-3422, extension 2205, so that arrangements can be made for refrigeration.
"We've got some protein in the bags with beans and canned tuna but it would be nice to have a little meat to give them," she said, adding that cash donations can be used to buy items the pantry runs low on.
And, Morgan noted that she may do another food drive if the pandemic continues.
"Every time I go to a food drive, I realize how much I have and how lucky I am," she said.
"I wish we could do more," her mom added. "What we did feels like so little, but it may make a difference in a family's life."
