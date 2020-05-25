First and foremost, Memorial Day is a time of remembrance.
But it’s also an occasion for looking ahead.
Each year, volunteers gather at Greenwood Cemetery on New Castle’s West Side prior to Memorial Day to place flags on the graves of veterans who served in virtually every American war, as well as in peacetime. There are 936 such graves at Greenwood.
On Saturday, the nearly two dozen volunteers who turned out for the annual labor of love included several children, a couple of them as young as age 3. Though it required slogging through damp, knee-high grass that made spotting some smaller markers difficult, It was an opportunity, the families said, to instill in their youngsters the importance of the task and to ensure that a new generation would step up to take it over.
“They want them to learn the value of what this is all about,” said Bill Schafer, junior vice commander of American Legion Post 343. He emphasized that although some of the volunteers were Legion families, Saturday morning’s mission was not a Legion-sponsored activity.
Thirteen-year-old Annabelle Roberts, for example, came out with her immediate family, none of whom are veterans. She was pulling up old, worn flags and replacing them with new ones on the graves of veterans “because they are the ones who served our country.”
Annabelle was at Greenwood with her two brothers, Tyler and David, as well as her parents, Danielle and Mark Roberts.
“We got the opportunity last year to do this for the first time,” Danielle Roberts said. “We never knew about it, and Cynthia Deep (a Navy veteran who comes each year with her husband who is a former Marine) told us about it. We came out and joined them.
“We explained to our kids why we should do this, and they knew too. We’re proud of America. Every holiday we’re red, white and blue. Even though we didn’t serve, others did, and we can show our appreciation for that. I love that we can show our pride.”
Schafer’s grandsons, 9-year-old Cedric Tyler and 6-year-old Sean, were first-timers who came to help as well, along with their parents Vince and Elizabeth Tyler. The family just moved here recently from New Mexico, and Vince still serves in the Navy Reserve, assigned to the Marine Corps.
“It’s just important to do this, and with the current confusion everywhere of what people are allowed to do and what they’re not, I feel like a lot of veterans that have passed are not getting the due they are owed,” Vince said. “I think it’s important to be able to do it.”
His wife — Schafer’s daughter — said that in New Mexico, there was a cemetery on the family’s property, and they were used to seeing people come out each Memorial Day to place flags on the graves.
“So it’s just a cool thing to be involved in, and we want our boys to be involved in,” she said. “Veterans have always been important to us. My family’s been in the military before this was a country.”
Deep has been taking part in the flag placement for years, and said she often tries to recruit people to join her. Seeing the volunteers, especially the younger ones, is rewarding for her.
“It’s amazing to see them,” she said, “to see these people come out and help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.