Fallen tree causes Jackson Knolls outage

An oak tree that fell on power lines in the Jackson Knolls area of North Beaver Township resulted in a power outage Wednesday for nearly 100 customers.
The downed trees were in the area of Mount Air Road and Battery B off Route 108.
Dixie Prementine, who lives at 231 Old Hickory Road in Jackson Knolls, said her electrical power went out around noon.
"Penn Power said it's because there are trees down," she said. "We're all sitting here in the dark with our little camp lights and old-fashioned transistor radios."
She said the residents of that area get their water from wells, and they could not use their water during the outage.
The large oak tree fell on Route 108 near the entrance to Jackson Knolls, she said, and that entire housing development was affected by the outage, Prementine said.
Penn Power reported around 3 p.m. that between 21 and 100 customers remained without power in that area because of trees damaging electrical lines. They were cleraing the road and working throughout the afternoon with the phone company to restore the lines. Electricity was expected to be restored by around 11 p.m.
"The tree took out the whole corner," North Beaver Township fire chief Paul Henry said late Wednesday afternoon after driving through the area. "It's a mess."
Jackson Knolls was one of several areas where fallen trees were reported after storms carrying heavy rain and high winds that swept through Lawrence County Tuesday night.
