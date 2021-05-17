Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service

New Castle police chaplain the Rev. Ronald Eade and New Castle Mayor Chris Frye both had similar messages to Lawrence County citizens.
They should abide by the law, pay their taxes and respect their government, they said. Both addressed a crowd of people Monday in front of the New Castle police station who gathered for the annual Lawrence County Law Enforcement Officers memorial observance.
“I want to thank all of you who answered the call to become police officers,” Frye said. “We all have a responsibility to keep these men and women as safe as we can. We all have the responsibility of following the laws of our state, our commonwealth and our nation.”
Police officers and other law enforcement representatives lined up along the sidewalk for the ceremony that paid homage to all 14 of Lawrence County’s officers who have died in the line of duty, including one canine.
The observance marks National Police Week 2021, designated to honor and remember all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The commemorative week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation on May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as police week.
During this week, communities across the United States are honoring their officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.
The roll call of fallen officers was read by New Wilmington Borough police Chief Carmen Piccirillo.
The program opened with the presentation of the colors by the New Castle Area Honor Guard, with bagpipe music by Vincent Melillo.
Laura Colvin, of New Castle’s North Hill area and an army reserve member and veteran who serves on the Vision Ministries board of directors, sang the national anthem.
Eade read from the scripture, and police Chief Bobby Salem welcomed the participants. State police troopers David McBride and James Tisak performed the placing of the red, white and blue memorial wreath.
Rev. Randy Crum, also a city police chaplain, offered a benediction, and Taps was played by John Kurtz of the New Castle Area Honor Guard.
More than 22,000 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since 1786. Currently there are 22,217 names engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., including the 14 from Lawrence County.
Those remembered Monday in New Castle are:
•Frank Skidmore, New Castle Police Department, end of watch Aug. 17, 1904
•Seely L. Houk, Pennsylvania Game Commission, end of watch March 2, 1906
•Thomas Thomas, New Castle Police Department, end of watch March 27, 1913
•James Cucia, New Castle Police Department, end of watch May 2, 1918
•John W. Edwards, New Castle Police Department, end of watch Dec. 1, 1919
•John Atkinson, New Castle Police Department, end of watch June 20, 1924
•Bernard McElroy, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Dec. 21, 1924
•Brady C. Paul, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Dec. 27, 1929
•Clarence Campbell, New Castle Police Department, end of watch May 23, 1932
•Albert J. Izzo, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch June 13, 1979
•Tod C. Kelly, Pennsylvania State Police, end of watch Nov. 2001, in Robinson Township
•K-9 Chico, New Castle Police Department, end of watch June 4, 2011
•William J. Jerry McCarthy IV, Shenango Township Police Department and Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective, end of watch, May 2, 2013
•Brian S. Cuscino, New Castle Police Department, April 19, 2018.
