Faithful urged to turn to God in fight against racism

The Rev. Alonzo Waters caught a glimpse of heaven Sunday.
Waters, pastor of Victory Christian Center in New Castle, was one of around a dozen spiritual leaders who turned out at Riverwalk Park to take part in a faith-fueled rally to inspire a stand against racism. In all, more than 125 people were on hand, and when Waters surveyed them from the park stage, he smiled.
“As I was looking out and seeing how diverse the crowd is today,” he said, “I began to think that this is what heaven is going to look like.”
Still, creating heaven on earth doesn’t just happen, and Waters and his colleagues urged their listeners to allow God to lead them forward to combat prejudice and bigotry.
“The Bible says that the effectual, fervent prayers of the righteous availeth much,” he said. “So when we as the church begin to pray, God begins to move. God’s not moving because we’re complaining about what we see, but God begins to move when we pray by faith, believing that God is the one that can bring unity to our land, healing to our land.”
The country’s simmering divide of disunity was brought to a full boil by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. And yet, Waters said, that tragedy may well turn out to be a long-awaited impetus for meaningful change.
“I believe that what we’ve seen happen with George Floyd, that God is going to take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it and use it for good,” he said. “I believe that now we are about to see the spirit of God begin to move upon the earth in a way we haven’t seen before, because the church is praying.”
The rally was spearheaded by David and Diane Young, co-pastors of Prevailing Word World Outreach and, in addition to exhortation and prayer, offered music from Gordon Austin and High Praise.
Young applauded the courage and faith of those who turned out in a spirit of unity, and reminded them of a quote by Dietrich Bonnhoeffer, a German Lutheran pastor and anti-Nazi dissident.
“He said, ‘Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act,’” Young said.
“I think it is so important that all of us here today, the body of Christ, that no matter where we see an injustice, it is very important that we cry out.”
Still, in urging people to speak up, he also encouraged them to lend an ear.
“We need to get to know each other better, to have a conversation with each other, and to be friends,” he said. “It’s not so much at this time that we have to try to critique and analyze; just listen. Listen to what people are trying to say.”
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye stepped to the microphone just hours after city police announced they had filed charges in the disappearance of 19-year-old Amari Wise. An East Side father and son are now the focus of a manhunt, charged with homicide, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.
Frye asked for a moment of silence for Wise and his family, and asked that people pray for both the Wise family and the family of the two charged men.
Most of all, though, he asked the crowd to pray for their community and their nation.
“It’s had to put words to the amount of stress and the amount of fear that are in people’s hearts,” he said. “It’s hard to put words to the amount of challenges we face as a community.”
Prayer, he went on, is “the first thing that we need in terms of changing our community and bringing our community forward ... I pray right now that the church in New Castle leads that push, leads that change in our community … the stronger bonds that we are able to build in the house of the Lord will flow out into our community and into our streets.’’
