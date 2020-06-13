Faith to take on racism at gathering

When news broke May 25 that George Floyd had died with the knee of a Minneapolis police office on his neck, the Rev. David Young knew one of the first things that he needed to do.
“Every time something like this happens,” the pastor of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center said, “I got a 38-year-old son and I got a 24-year-old son, and I call them up and say, ‘Listen to me. You get stopped by the cops, you do everything he tells you to do. If there’s a problem, we’ll deal with it later in the courts but right now, your life might be at stake. You might run into the wrong one.’
“I hate having to tell them that, but you have to, you really have to.”
Yet even in acknowledging tragedies such as Floyd’s death and similar acts that came before it, Young believes that the secular world does not have a corner on racism.
“A lot people think racism is something that happened in the past,” he said. “But I can tell you, as a black man, I still experience racism myself, and not only outside of the church, but inside the church as well. Not in an overt way, but it still happens.
“Racism is sin, just like any other sin. I think we have to acknowledge it, denounce it, turn from it and then heal from it.”
To help drive that point home, Young and his wife and co-pastor Diane are spearheading “Prayer, Praise and Unite in Christ,” a rally against racism scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverwalk Park. Local pastors and leaders are being invited to speak, and music will be offered Gordon Austin and HIgh Praise.
“It’s not a political thing, it’s a spiritual rally to renounce racism, to glorify Christ, to unite together and let’s move on and be the salt and light of the earth,” Young said.
“It’s not a real structured thing. I just want different pastors to come up, say some words and say a prayer. I want it to be organic. I just want the pastors to be real. I don’t want to give them a topic to speak on. I just want them to get up, speak a few minutes from their heart and pray and let the next pastor come up.”
A pastor for 22 years, Young recalls having gotten calls from time to time from pastors of predominantly white churches who “think they’re doing me a favor. They’ll say, “I had this black couple come to my church and I told them, ‘There’s a church I think you’d really like to go to.’
“I got Caucasians in my church. When they come to me, if God sent them here, I don’t send them somewhere else, unless it would have something to do with their gifting or their call. Whether they’re black or white, maybe if they’re a better fit over there, that’s fine, but not because of the color of their skin.”
The church, above all, must be better than that, Young said.
“Our job as a church is to shine so bright that the world sees our difference, beyond our colors, beyond our nationalities, beyond the name of our church, and say, ‘Hey, man, look at the body of Christ,’ “ Young said. “We have to be honest with ourselves, even the church, and say, ‘Hey, I see some issues, and we have to deal with it.’”
Referencing Chapter 5 of the biblical book of Second Corinthians, Young noted that God has given to Christians “a ministry of reconciliation,” and that calls for unity.
“We can be unified, but we don’t have to be uniform,” he said. “Unity doesn’t mean uniform. Unity means that we have one purpose, one goal, and that is to glorify God.
“We don’t have to look the same, act the same, worship the same, sing the same or even clap the same. White people clap on the first beat, black people clap on the second beat. So if we all clap together, we’re not missing a beat.”
