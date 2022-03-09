Pastor Erin Betz Shank believes in the power of prayer.
So the priest at Trinity Episcopal Church, along with other community and faith leaders, is organizing a community vigil for world peace at 6 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
Shank explained that the event grew out of a conversion with several of her parishioners about the "horrific scenes out of Ukraine and the feeling that we needed to do something."
Adding that some in her congregation are of Ukrainian descent and have relatives in the war-ravaged country, Shank said, "It hits home, but really, we're all humans and care about our neighbors. We want to do what we can to help. We can donate as we are able, but we can all pray. I really believe in the power of prayer."
Since the initial conversation last Saturday, Shank received commitments from several speakers and prayer leaders including Father Joseph McCaffrey of Holy Spirit Parish, Pastor David Young of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick of First Presbyterian Church, New Castle City Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile and Pulaski Township resident Zenia Goodge, a native of Ukraine.
As of Wednesday morning, Shank was also waiting to hear back from Jewish leaders and planned to add music to the vigil "as an added meditation."
"We wanted several different voices," Shank said, noted that she reached out to Ukrainian and Russian congregations in the Youngstown and Sharon areas, but found the churches were holding Lenten services Friday evening.
"They were touched by our concern for their people," said Shank who will speak and emcee the hour-long event. "Even if only five people gather with us, in my view it's absolutely necessary and worth it."
Following the program, anyone who is able is invited to walk to Kennedy Square where blue and yellow ribbons will be placed "as a symbol of our solidarity with the people of Ukraine."
Emphasizing that the event is non-political and open to all, Shank said, "It is simply an opportunity for our community to come together, from all faiths, religions, 'nones' and stand together with light and love in our hearts for the people, especially of Ukraine, but also for all those fleeing from violence.
"It is about peace and nothing else."
In the event of inclement weather, the vigil will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. The event will also be livestreamed by Holy Spirit Parish via Facebook Live with links available on the Holy Spirit and Trinity Episcopal websites.
