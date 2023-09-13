The Lawrence County Human Services Center will hold an open house for its new Veteran Fairweather Lodge from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 20.
The lodge is located at the former Red Cross Building at 222 N. Mercer St. The home is a six-bedroom home for veterans with mental illnesses. Applications for the lodge are available by calling (724) 658-3578.
