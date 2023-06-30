A veterans Fairweather Lodge is nearly complete in New Castle.
Michele Kelly-Thompson, the executive director for the Lawrence County Human Services Center, said renovations are almost finished for the former American Red Cross building at 222 N. Mercer St., which will host the Fairweather Lodge.
“We currently are awaiting completion of a kitchen cabinet installation,” Kelly-Thompson said. “Once completed, HSC will host an open house for potential referral sources who work with veterans.”
Kelly-Thompson gave updates on HSC projects and initiatives in an interview with The News.
She first presented the HSC’s proposal for the Fairweather Lodge, geared toward veterans, to the city’s planning commission and city council in 2021.
Fairweather Lodges, birthed after a 1963 JFK-era law, is a multiple-person home for people dealing with mental health issues. People who live in the home are not bound by court order, it is not a halfway house and they are free to move out and be on their own should they so choose.
The HSC operates three lodges adjacent to the former Red Cross House on Grant Street and two on Croton Avenue. The HSC received $350,000 in grant funding for the 222. N. Mill St. building.
Kelly-Thompson said the original plan was to place the lodge at the former Universal Rundle/Patches Place building at 217 N. Mill St.
The HSC was in the process of obtaining a $12-million grant to renovate that building but said one of the requirements to get the grant was to get 30 housing vouchers for veterans.
“HSC was unable to obtain the necessary vouchers, so we were unable to meet the sustainability requirement to obtain the grant,” Kelly-Thompson said. “Since that time, the building has deteriorated and HSC is now proceeding with the completion of an environment audit and subsequent plan for demolition.”
The building at 217 N. Mill St., which is owned by the HSC, is scheduled to be demolished because of its falling facade and in its place will be a planned landscape park with trees, benches and small amphitheater.
Kelly-Thompson said the HSC’s move into the Olde Library Office Complex building at 106 E. North St., which was purchased in May for $225,000, is still in the planning stages.
“We are determining which office space will be needed by our different case management staff, residential staff and psychiatric rehabilitation services,” Kelly-Thompson said. “Over the new few months, we will be preparing the building to accommodate the various programs’ office space and technology needs.”
