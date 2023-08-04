The newly named Home, Arts, Traditions, and Sciences department at the Lawrence County Fair has begun some new contests for the upcoming fair, Aug. 14 through 19.
Some of the new contests and their sponsors are:
•Best of Show prizes in the art department, donated by Casey K Creations. The painting entries can be acrylic, watercolor on canvas, paper, or wood. First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded in both the youth and adult categories.
•A dog treat contest sponsored by Puppy Cakes, LLC of Portersville. Puppy Cakes produces dog treats made from all-natural, human-grade ingredients. The winner will be determined by some of the four-legged friends of Puppy Cakes and will receive a gift basket.
•A simple dessert contest, sponsored by Christine Sherman, a consultant for Tastefully Simple. This category is for a dessert made with just two or three ingredients. Entries must include the recipe.
•A hospitality basket best of show award, sponsored by LeChic Bath Boutique of New Wilmington. The contest offers six categories within the hospitality basket framework. They are: get well, housewarming, holiday, new baby, wedding/anniversary and other. Participants may enter one basket in each of the six categories. This best of show contest winner will be chosen from among all the baskets entered in all six categories.
•A best of show award in the decorated baked goods or candy categories, sponsored by Shearer’s Cake and Candy Supplies of Wilmington Township. The winner will be chosen from among all the baked items entered in either the youth or adult categories. One winner will be chosen.
•A wedding cookie table contest, sponsored by Cakes and Candies by Christy Fullwood. Entries must include a minimum of four varieties of cookies arranged on a plate, similar to what might be seen at a wedding reception. Entries will be judged on the cookies as well as the presentation and arrangement of the cookies.
•The most creative children’s craft will receive a $25 cash prize donated by attorney Joseph J. Kearney. The winner will be chosen from among the entries in Department 11, completed by anyone under age 19.
•A best of show contest in the woodworking department's laser-cut or engraving categories, sponsored by Whole Life Services Inc. of Hermitage is sponsoring a Best of Show contest for the first time. It is sponsoring first, second, and third-place prizes. An original design is preferred.
•Best of show in the canning department, to be sponsored by New Castle Agway. First, second and third place awards will go to the best canned goods item in either the youth or adult categories.
•Three best of show awards in the needlework department. The Keystone Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America sponsors the best of show stitched ornament in honor of Lynn Houston, one of its former members. The Penn-Ohio Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild will sponsor a best of show award for needlework on canvas. Finally, the Log House Needlework, Mohawk is sponsoring the Through the Eye of the Needle contest.
Volunteers are always needed in the home economics departments. Students can receive credit hours towards their volunteer requirements for graduation, and each shift worked receives a free admission ticket to the fair.
Shifts available include 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 to help take in items being entered. Other shifts will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 to help with judging and setting up displays in the various areas. More information is available by contacting the fair office at (724) 654-7745.
