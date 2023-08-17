The name Stewart and the word volunteer are interchangeable when it comes to the countless hours Leonard “Lenny” and his wife Pat have spent helping the Lawrence County Fair and its local farm youths.
The Stewarts, local farmers and owners of Sankey’s Feed Mill in Plain Grove Township, were surprise honorees at the opening festivities at the fair this week when Mark Critz, western regional director of the state Department of Agriculture, presented them with the annual “Friend of the Fair” award.
Lenny Stewart recently retired from the fair board after 22 years, having spent many years as an executive officer. He was a founding member and current president of the Western Pennsylvania Antique Tractor Pullers Association, which annually has a show and strong presence at the fair.
Pat Stewart has committed numerous hours to the fair throughout 30 years, announcing the hog show, presiding over the floral department and volunteering at the fair in many other capacities. She has also been involved in 4-H development and the auction committee. She has helped out with the Lawrence County Ag Encounter, a day when school students are bused to the fairgrounds to learn more about farming and farm life.
Both Lenny and Pat, who have been married 46 years, grew up on dairy farms and have been strong advocates of agriculture and the farming community their entire lives, Critz pointed out.
The Stewart family farms 550 acres and has 60 brood beef cows along with 100 fats and feeders.
In addition to working the farm, Leonard does about 40 acres of custom farming and harvesting each year. He worked with the Lawrence County Conservation District to construct a stormwater channel to move water more efficiently through the Feed Mill property several years ago.
He also worked with the Natural Resource Conservation Service on pasture management and cover cropping, as well as fencing out a stream and creating cattle walkways.
The Lawrence County Conservation District presented the 2022 Conservation Farm Award to Stewart for his use of sustainable agricultural practices.
Stewarts bought Sankey’s Feed Mill in 1992 and expanded it in 2000. They’ve owned and operated the business for the past 30 years, and Lenny has worked there for nearly 50 years.
Stewart additionally served two four-year terms on the Penn State Extension board of directors.
Sankey’s Feed Mill has been a big supporter of Lawrence County 4-H and FFA youths, purchasing countless animals at the junior livestock auction over the years.
Pat and Lenny are the sixth generation to work the land of their family farm, and they are looking forward to seeing future generations carry on the family farm.
Their daughter, Melissa, son-in-law Brad and grandson Brady have beef cattle and raise cow calves and finished cattle.
“Pat and Lenny have been dedicated volunteers and have made a lasting impact on all they have been involved with at the Lawrence County Fair, “ Critz said.
The Stewart family also was presented with Senate and House of Representatives citations from state Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Marla Brown.
