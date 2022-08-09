The 2022 Lawrence County Fair opens Monday, but those entering exhibits may start doing so as soon as today.
Arts, crafts, sewing, photography and canned goods may be entered from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Home-Ec Building.
Crops, fresh flowers, vegetables and wine can be entered from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the Vegetable Barn.
Baked goods also may be entered from 8 to 10 am. Saturday, but in the Home-Ec Building. A bake sale will follow after judging.
Anyone who does not have an exhibitor number can call the fair office at (724) 654-7745 and to receive one. Tags may be picked up in advance to help speed up check-in.
Featured once again this year are multiple special baking contests. The rules for each follow.
BLUE RIBBON APPLE PIE
Sponsored by The Apple Castle
•Must be a whole pie in a disposable pie pan.
•Open to any Pennsylvania resident who has not won first place in this contest at any other fair in the current year.
•One entry per person.
•Each pie will be judged on the following basis: Overall appearance, 15 points; Crust color, flavor, texture, “doneness,” 20 points; Flavor, 30 points; Filling consistency, “doneness,” moistness and flavor, 25 points; Creativity, 10 points
•Does not have to be a traditional two-crusted apple pie. The filling must include at least 60 percent apples.
•A neatly handwritten or typed pie and crust recipe must be submitted on a standard 8 1/2 by 11 sheet of paper. Please use one side only. This recipe must also be submitted when entering at the State Farm Show.
•Refrigeration is not available at the fair or Pennsylvania Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must be indicated in the recipe.
•Entries will not be sold, auctioned, or otherwise distributed for consumption after the judging for food safety reasons.
•The winner will be eligible to enter the State competition at the 2023 Farm Show.
JOSEPH’S CHOCOLATE CAKE BAKING CONTEST
Sponsored by Joseph’s Marketplace
•One entry per person
•Entry must be a layered chocolate cake made from “scratch” (no mixes) and frosted.
•CAKE RECIPE: Must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
•The entire cake entry must be submitted for judging on cardboard or a disposable plate. Place in Ziploc bag or cover with Saran Wrap.
•Recipe(s) must be submitted with the entry, printed on one side of 8” x 11” paper. Recipe must list all ingredients, quantities and the preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all pages.
•Judging will be based on the following criteria: Flavor (aroma, taste, good balance of flavorings), 30 points; Texture (moist and tender crumb, not soggy or dry), 25 points. Inside characteristics (even grain, evenly baked, free of air pockets), 20 points; Outside characteristics (consistent shape/size/surface, overall appeal), 15 points; Frosting (taste, texture, even color), 10 points. TOTAL: 100 points
JOSEPH’S CHOCOLATE
COOKIE BAKING CONTEST
(Sponsored by Joseph’s Baking Company)
•One entry per person.
•Entry must be a plate of six cookies, brownies, or bars made from “scratch.” (No mixes)
•COOKIE RECIPE: Must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
•Entry must be submitted for judging on a disposable plate. Place in Ziploc bag or cover with Saran Wrap. 5. Recipe(s) must be submitted with the entry, printed on one side of 8” x 11” paper. Recipe must list all ingredients, quantities, and the preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all pages.
•Judging will be based on the following criteria: Flavor (aroma, taste, good balance of flavorings), 30 points; Texture (appropriate for the type of cookie/brownie/bar), 25 points; Inside characteristics (even grain, evenly baked, free of air pockets), 20 points; Outside characteristics (consistent shape/size/surface, overall appeal), 15 points; Creativity, 10 points. TOTAL: 100 points.
SPECIAL BAKING CONTEST
(Sponsored by the Hites Family in memory of Virginia Worrell)
Blueberry Breakfast Cake
INGREDIENTS: 2 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 cup sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 large egg 1/2 cup milk 1/4 cup butter or margarine (softened) 1 teaspoon lemon peel 2 cups fresh or frozen bluebberries FOR THE TOPPING: 1/3 cup sugar 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 cup walnuts (finely chopped) 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 3 tablespoons cold butter or margarine FOR DRIZZLE (optional) 1/2 cup powdered sugar 2 tablespoons milk (more or less to get a drizzling consistency)
DIRECTIONS: 1. Preheat oven to 350° and spray or grease a 9-inch square baking pan. 2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and baking powder. Cut butter into small pieces. Add egg, milk, and lemon peel; mix until dry ingredients are moistened. You may need to finish mixing with your hands to get all the flour incorporated the batter will be very thick. 3. Fold in blueberries. Because the batter is so thick, this may take a few minutes. Spread into a greased 9-in. square baking pan. 4. For topping, combine sugar, flour, walnuts, and cinnamon in a mini food processor or bowl. Add butter and process, or cut in if doing by hand, until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over batter. 5. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until cake tests done. 6. For drizzle, combine the powdered sugar and milk. If too thick add a few drops of additional milk at a time until it reaches drizzle consistency. Drizzle over the top of the cake and allow to sit until sugar solidifies.
BACON LOVERS CONTEST
(Sponored by Weber Catering)
•Open to all ages.
•One entry per person
•Must contain bacon
•Use your creativity: baked goods, crafts, artwork etc. — anything goes.
