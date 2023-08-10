United Way of Lawrence County has introduced a program, “Faces of Covid,” to remember and honor those residents who died from complications of COVID-19 in Lawrence County.
The COVID-19 pandemic ravished the Lawrence County community, according to reports made public to the community until March 2021. The United Way researched the number of deaths from all wars in Lawrence County and that number was 632 according to Jessica Putnam, Lawrence County veterans affairs director. In comparison, the number of pandemic-related deaths in Lawrence County as of March 2021 was 429.
This impact has been felt in all areas of our community, from the workplace to churches and other civic areas. In many rural communities, the number of deaths is higher than the number of deaths in urban areas. Possible reasons are because of inaccessibility to health care, transportation, insurance coverage and communication issues.
“According to data collected through the Center for Workforce Information and Analysis, Lawrence County has seen a net loss of 1,071 residents between December 2019, and May 2023. Of those, the age group most affected was 45-54 (62 percent of the loss), and the working age group of 25-64 saw a net loss of 886 residents (83 percent) of the loss population. These losses could be a result of COVID-19 deaths, and in the future, more studies will need to be done to clarify these findings,” said Colleen Chamberlain at PA CareerLink.
A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Villa Banquet Center where local speakers will share their experiences during the pandemic. These speakers will also address the traumatic effects of the pandemic and tools that can be used to help navigate through this season of healing. Speakers include Dr. Elizabeth Piccione of UPMC, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Chris Sainato, the Rev. Matthew Bupp, Debbie DeBlasio and Michele Kelly-Thompson.
The United Way of Lawrence County is asking for community help in providing the names of family members who died from complications of COVID-19 so their memory can be honored with a keepsake designed by Wendell August Forge. Please call the United Way office at (724) 658-8528.
Also being recognized are individuals who have gone above and beyond to provide services in our community during that time.
A person can be nominated as a local hero from our website, www.uwlawcty.org, or call the office at (724) 658-8528. United Way is currently holding drawings for $50 gift cards from local businesses in our community.
You must be a county resident to apply.
Members of the Faces of Covid Committee include; Debbie McGlothlin of Penn Power; Nick Baron, Rebecca Dean and Brittney Fair of Primary Health Network; Colleen Chamberlain of PA CareerLink; Alecia Freidl, Pennsylvania Department of Health; Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Chris Sainato, Susan Aller, Debbie DeBlasio, the Rev. Matt Bupp, Health Care at Home, Michelle Kelly-Thompson of Human Services Center and Ron Barnes, UPMC Horizon/Jameson.
