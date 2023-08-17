When the Rev. Matthew Bupp asked 200 people to stand and take a moment to think of the love ones whom they lost, many of them dabbed at their eyes.
Bupp, a keynote speaker Tuesday at Faces of COVID, encouraged the survivors, saying, “You may never be the same without them, but you are never the same because of them. Don’t ever forget that.”
The recognition dinner, sponsored by the United Way of Lawrence County, was organized by its executive director, Gayle Young, and a committee comprised of community leaders to promote healing for those who lost loved ones to the pandemic virus that swept through Lawrence County during the past three years. The sickness unselectively claimed the lives of people in nursing homes, businesses, husbands, wives, daughters, sons, parents and grandparents, leaving their families and friends in a wake of grief.
Many of those perished before vaccines became available, but for other unfortunate ones, the vaccines didn’t matter.
Several speakers in addition to Bupp reflected on how the virus surged through Lawrence County, prompting prompted hospitals, businesses, churches and schools to suddenly and in some instances, forever, change their protocols to protect their workers and the public.
People wore masks, used hand sanitizers and socially distanced from one another or were forced to isolate themselves at home. Groceries were gone from store shelves. There were toilet paper and sanitizing supply shortages.
People avoided those who they normally would greet with a hug.
Their biggest fear was if they or their loved ones would contract the virus and end up on a ventilator, which for many spelled out the end.
Loved ones were separated from seeing one another for family gatherings. Residents of nursing facilities and people in hospitals were cut off from their families while phone calls, texting and Zoom meetings replaced in-person contact.
For those who died, there were no funerals to help with the grieving process. Instead, delayed life celebrations were held months later and cremation became the bigger business.
All of these heartaches and changes that took a mental health toll on many were highlighted by several speakers following a bountiful dinner of comfort food that was cooked, served and donated by Medure’s Catering.
Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, president of UPMC Jameson, Horizon and Greenville hospitals, assured the families attending that if their loved ones died while hospitalized and separated from them, “Your loved ones did not die alone. Nobody was ever alone, and nobody died alone.
“This was a virus we hadn’t seen before,” she said. “It was very indiscriminate about whom it affected. There is no ‘why,’ and there never will be a ‘why.”
The pandemic during its height lasted two-plus years, “and we couldn’t predict who was going to get sick,” Piccione said, noting while the incidence of COVID-19 has drastically waned, it is not gone.
But everyone in health care will always remember and has learned to look forward and treat one another just a little bit better, she said.
Other speakers included Michele Kelly-Thompson, executive director of the Human Services Center, who addressed the toll the virus took on people’s mental health; former state Rep. Chris Sainato, who described how the state government changed in order to adapt to the pandemic; and Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who provided a timeline of events during a shutdown of the courthouse and other agencies.
Each family of the deceased was presented with a Wendell August Forge commemorative ornament, a chrysanthemum plant and gift cards to local restaurants.
Bupp, in offering the families words of comfort, said, “It’s not a normal grief that we’ve been through. We see your hurt and your pain and we feel it.”
He encouraged the still-grieving survivors to “live with your hearts wide open and let bygones be bygones. Give of yourselves, your time and your energy, liberally and generously without reservation and watch how different it makes you feel. Life is far too short to live in that self-induced prison.
“I believe that God is near to the brokenhearted and those who are crushed in spirit,” he concluded. “As close as a breath is, He is there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.