Applicants for Lawrence County's facade improvement program for commercial properties are open through July 15.
Applications received from eligible applicants will be reviewed on a first-applied basis until all funds are exhausted. Applications will be deemed complete at the time of the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County is in receipt of all documentation.
Funding for this pilot program was provided through the State Facility Closure Transition Program.
Eligible applicants may only apply for up to $3,000 in forgivable loan funding per applicant. A 25 percent match is required. After three years, if the building owner maintains the facade to the satisfaction of the Redevelopment Authority, the loan is fully forgiven.
All applications and required information must be received by July 15 at 11:59 p.m. If approved, the business will be required to enter into an agreement with the Redevelopment Authority before funds are disbursed.
Businesses can apply through a Google form at https://bit.ly/3he0txo.
Information needed on the application includes name, address, email and EIN of the business; name of business representative; confirmation business operates from a location in Lawrence County; confirmation business is current on all property taxes; an uploaded proposed façade improvement budget and uploaded pictures of current facade.
