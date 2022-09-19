HARRISBURG — Here’s how state Reps. Chris Sainato, Aaron Bernstine and Parke Wentling voted last week.
There were no votes in the state Senate.
HB 2331. Amends the Storm Water Management Act to require active water quality testing of surface waters within watershed storm water plans and provides for conditions for permit waivers. Passes House 117-83. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes
State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes
HB 1630. Amends Human Services Code to grant authority to the Department of the Auditor General to conduct audits and reviews of pharmacy benefits managers that subcontract with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations. Passes House 200-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1534. Amends Title 20 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to add grandchildren to the end of the list of individuals who may lay a claim on a decedent’s unclaimed property in an amount of $11,000 or less. Passes House 200-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HR 227. House Resolution finding Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner in contempt of the House of Representatives for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Passes 162-38.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1092. Amends the Scrap Material Theft Prevention Act to require scrap processors and recycling facility operators to collect specified information from a seller when the scrap material bears a name or mark as well as the sale of catalytic converters. Passes House 177-23. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1093. Amends the Crimes Code to increase the grading of the offense of theft of high-quality plastic containers from a summary offense to a misdemeanor of the third degree when three or more containers are stolen. Passes House 130-70. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1693. Amends the Human Services Code to require nursing facilities to advise residents upon admission that they can hire an attorney to assist with applying for Medical Assistance long-term care benefits. Passes House 201-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2632. Requires PennDOT to contract with a private vendor to market, sell and manufacture vendor-designed registration plates sold and issued for a motorcycle, passenger car or truck with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. Passes House 118-83. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: No
Wentling: Yes
