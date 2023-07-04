WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The House and Senate are now in recess. The two chambers are scheduled to return in the week of July 9, following the Independence Day holiday. There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
HOME MORTGAGE FEES: The House has passed the Middle Class Borrower Protection Act (H.R. 3564), sponsored by Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, to cancel recent changes to fee structures for single-family mortgages made by the Federal Housing Finance Agency by reinstating the previous fee structures. Davidson said the recent changes, by subsidizing higher-risk mortgagors who had lower down payments and lower credit scores, unfairly and "disproportionately hurt individuals with credit scores of 680 or greater." A bill opponent, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said the changes were an attempt "to ensure that middle-class home buyers are not unfairly charged more for risks that are already covered by private mortgage insurance." The vote, on June 23, was 230 yeas to 189 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
