WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) voted in the House of Representatives last week.
There were no votes in the U.S. Senate.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Stephen Eberle to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania for a four-year term; and adopted a resolution (S. Res. 252), celebrating the 246th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. flag and supporting the Pledge of Allegiance.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
MIDDLE EAST DIPLOMACY: The House has passed the Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Act (H.R. 3099), sponsored by Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., to create at the State Department the role of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, who would seek to expand and strengthen Israel’s relations with neighboring and overseas Muslim-majority countries. Lawler said: “Having a point person at the State Department is key to ensuring the Accords maintain a priority in this administration and all future administrations.” The vote, on June 13, was 413 yeas to 13 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 2:
REGULATING FIREARM STABILIZING BRACES: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 44), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule issued this January that regulates stabilizing braces used to enable shooting a pistol from the shoulder. Clyde said allowing the rule to remain in force would put law-abiding gun owners in danger of large fines and prison sentences as penalties for failing to register their braced guns with the ATF. A resolution opponent, Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., said it “makes it easier for the next mass shooter to kill more people.” The vote, on June 13, was 219 yeas to 210 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 3:
D.C. CRIME POLICIES VETO: The House has failed to override President Biden’s veto of a resolution (H.J. Res 42), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void the Washington, D.C., Council’s adoption of a law changing policing policies for D.C. police officers. Clyde said the action was necessary because “the D.C. Council’s misguided legislation has driven out men and women in blue who protect us, while disincentivizing individuals to join the force.” An opponent, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., called the measure “a profoundly undemocratic, paternalistic resolution” in its move to have actions by locally elected politicians in D.C. overridden by Congress. The vote, on June 13, was 233 yeas to 197 nays, with a two-thirds majority to override the veto.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 4:
NATURAL GAS STOVES: The House has passed the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act (H.R. 1615), sponsored by Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., to bar funding for actions by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to deem natural gas-fueled stoves a hazardous, banned product, or to issue regulations that significantly increase the cost of the stoves. Armstrong cited indications from the Commission that it “would consider substantial regulatory actions on gas stoves categorically” as part of what Armstrong called “a green climate agenda with the goal to further restrict natural gas.” A bill opponent, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said it would prevent the Commission from adopting “a safety standard that has any possibility of leading to a ban of some type of gas stove.” The vote, on June 13, was 248 yeas to 180 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 5:
RUSSIA DETENTION OF U.S. CITIZENS: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 377), sponsored by Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, calling for Russia to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal held since late March 2023, and the release of several other U.S. citizens detained in Russia and other countries. McCaul said that with the resolution, “We send a strong message to Vladimir Putin that America, Republicans and Democrats alike, will not tolerate his corrupt regime holding U.S. citizens hostage under false pretenses.” The vote, on June 13, was unanimous with 422 yeas.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
