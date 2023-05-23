WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
SEARCHES OF ELECTRONIC RECORDS: The House has passed the Nondisclosure Orders Fairness Act (H.R. 3089), sponsored by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis. The bill would place restrictions on the power of government entities to conduct searches of an individual’s records that are stored remotely by third-party service providers, in the practice known as cloud computing and storage. Fitzgerald said that law enforcement agencies have been using secrecy orders imposed on the service providers to prevent the disclosure of searches of individual records, and the bill “would stop this abuse, which has allowed the circumvention of Fourth Amendment protections in favor of simple convenience.” The vote, on May 15, was unanimous with 412 yeas.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 2:
NATIONAL POLICE WEEK: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 363), sponsored by Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., to express support for National Police Week, which is taking place this week, and recognize the work of U.S. law enforcement officers and the risk of violence that they face. Guest said: “It is of the utmost importance that we honor the men and women of law enforcement and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in this noble pursuit.” The vote, on May 15, was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 3:
EXPELLING HOUSE MEMBER: The House has passed a motion to refer to the House Ethics Committee a resolution (H. Res. 114), sponsored by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., that would expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from the House. The sponsor of the motion, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., called Santos “a stain on this institution, a stain on the state of New York, a stain on Long Island, and a stain on the beloved Nassau County.” The vote to refer the resolution to committee, on May 17, was 221 yeas to 204 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
SELLING GUNS TO RETIRING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS: The House has passed the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act (H.R. 3091), sponsored by Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., to authorize a retiring federal law enforcement agency officer in good standing to purchase the retired handgun that the agency issued to the officer. Fry said: “Not only does this legislation have the potential to save millions of dollars in waste, but it would offset the cost of purchasing new weapons and fund other agency expenses.” An opponent, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., said: “The good-standing qualification in this bill is too subjective to accurately protect Americans.” The vote, on May 17, was 232 yeas to 198 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
House Vote 5:
IMMIGRATION AND LAW ENFORCEMENT: The House has passed the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement Act (H.R. 2494), sponsored by Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino, R-N.Y., to make an assault on a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. Garbarino said the change would “show our brave men and women in law enforcement that we have their backs as they continue to battle the criminal element currently taking advantage of our unsecured southern border.” An opponent, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said: “The bill is so broad and overinclusive that it could lead to truly absurd results and to the deportation of people who had no intention of ever harming a law enforcement officer.” The vote, on May 17, was 255 yeas to 175 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly (R-16)
