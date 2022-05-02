HARRISBURG — Here’s how Lawrence County legislators voted last week in the state House.
There were no votes in the state Senate.
HB 875. Would require divorcing and annulling couples to be informed to update beneficiary status on existing life insurance policies should either party remain a beneficiary. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
Rep. Chris Sainato, D-9: Yes
Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10: Yes
Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17: Yes
HB 1962. Would add PA Career Fire Chiefs Association to the 911 Advisory Board within PEMA. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2271. Lindsay’s Law, would strengthen penalties on those who sexually extort their victims to such a degree that it leads to serious bodily injury or death. Pass 180-23. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2277. Would repeal the requirement for Pennsylvania businesses to remit pre-payments for sales tax collections. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1123. Would create fund offering up to $50,000 for information leading to capture and arrest of suspects in homicides of law enforcement officers. Pass 187-16. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1929. Would eliminate criminalization of automatic knives. Pass 202-1. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2238. Would amend First Class City Home Rule Act limiting district attorneys to serving two four-year terms. Philadelphia is Pa.’s only first-class city. Pass 115-88. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: No
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2464. Would allow crime victims to receive court orders directing that their rights be honored as intended by current law. Pass 170-33. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2525. Would set terms for crime victims to request investigative information relevant to a civil action arising out of the crime. Pass 160-43. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: No
Wentling: Yes
HB 2210. Would add land banks among entities that can be a conservator of blighted properties under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act. Pass 174-29. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 385. Would exempt Paycheck Protection Loans from state income tax. Pass 203-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1960. Would lower the Corporate Net Income Tax rate to 8.99 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Pass 195-8. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2169. Would establish Lifeline Scholarship Program funding transfer to other academic setting for students attending school ranked in bottom 15%. Pass 104-98. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: No
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2159. Adds process restrictions to state’s emergency procurement process. Pass 113-89. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: No
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2449. Would require legislative expenses of the House and Senate to be published online. Pass 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2507. Would require information from the Election Registration Information Center b used to purge deceased voters from the rolls. Records from county coroners, licensed funeral homes and death certificates are also eligible. Pass 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2086. Would permit Pennsylvania National Guard members to operate state-owned or state-leased vehicles. Pass 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2097. Would make emergency waivers for staffing requirements for basic life support ambulances permanent. Pass 201-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2412. Would allow Pennsylvania National Guard members to provide functional support for cybersecurity needs across the state. Pass 200-0. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2275. Would reinstate Office of Attorney General’s concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute cases in Philadelphia involving the unlawful possession and sale of firearms by prohibited persons.. Pass 151-49. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HCRR 1. Concurrent regulatory review resolution disapproving of Department of Education resolution disapproving of transparency and accountability regulations for public charter and cyber-charter schools. Pass 107-92. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: No
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
