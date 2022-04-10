HARRISBURG — Here's how state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) voted last week.
There were no bills up for votes in the state House of Representatives last week.
SCRRR0001 Veto Override. Sought to override Gov. Wolf’s veto of a concurrent resolution to reject the state’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Fails by one vote, 32-17.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1030. Would end Pennsylvania’s entrance into the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2022 Engine Requirements for diesel emissions and warranty periods. Pass, 31-18. Moves to House.
Vogel: Yes
HB 245. Would ease process by which graduates of international medical schools become licensed in Pennsylvania. Pass 49-0. Goes to governor.
Vogel: Yes
SB 704. Would expand crime of institutional sexual assault to include assaults by caregivers on care dependent individuals. Pass, 47-2. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 881. Would establish Safe Exchange Zone Program for online marketplace purchases and child custody exchanges. Pass, 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 797. Would amend the Neighborhood Improvement District Act, allowing more flexibility in the creation of districts. Pass, 48-0-1 (no-vote). Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
HB 1184. Would amend Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) to make technical changes and update definitions. Pass, 27-21-1 (no-vote). Goes to governor.
Vogel: Yes
