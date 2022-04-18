HARRISBURG — Here’s how Lawrence County state Reps. Chris Sainato, Aaron Bernstine and Parke Wentling as well as state Sen. Elder Vogel voted last week.
HB 2451. Would amend Pennsylvania’s version of the Delaware River Basin Compact to end DRBC’s ban on fracking. Pass 110-90. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2450. Would reapportion voting rights within the Delaware River Basin Compact based on the amount of the basin territory that is within each state. Pass 116-84. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2461. Would create program to allow non-surface drilling on state lands for oil and gas development. Pass 116-84. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 972. Would designate public school sports by biological sex and prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Pass 115-84. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 746. Would ban state legislators from using state-owned vehicles except in emergency situations. Pass 183-16. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1330. Would require PDE to create a clearinghouse of online courses accessible to all public schools, nonpublic schools, home education programs, and the general public. Pass 143-55. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2397. Would ensure whole and 2 percent milk are offered at public schools. Pass 196-2. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2458. Would create task force on exporting liquified natural gas from Philadelphia. Pass 124-74. Goes to Senate.
Sainato: Yes
Bernstine: Yes
Wentling: Yes
SB 1172. Would expand access to Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners through a tele-health program. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1179. Would expand access to victim address confidentiality program for victims of child abduction or human trafficking. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 284. Would implement bonding requirements for commercial wind or solar electric generation and other renewable energy facilities in Pennsylvania. Pass 35-14. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1016. Would permit the award of the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal and the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal to foreign civilians and military allies. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1167. Would protect banks and insurers from penalty under state law from doing business with state-legal cannabis businesses. Pass 46-3. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 982. Would prohibit the use of private funds in the operation of public elections. Pass 37-12. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1200. Would ban the use of drop boxes to return mail-in ballots. Pass 29-20. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.