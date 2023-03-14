WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
VA ONLINE RECORDS REQUESTS: The House has passed the Wounded Warrior Access Act (H.R. 1226), sponsored by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., to require the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to make a tool on its website for veterans to make requests for records related to their claims and benefits status at the VA. Aguilar said the current claims filing process is cumbersome and time-consuming, and the website tool would be “a commonsense solution that cuts this red tape and will help American veterans.” The vote, on March 7, was unanimous with 422 yeas.
YEAS: Mike Kelly R-16
House Vote 2:
MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND CYBERSECURITY: The House has passed the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act (H.R. 1123), sponsored by Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., to require a report on the cybersecurity of mobile telecommunications networks from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The vote, on March 7, was 393 yeas to 22 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly R-16
House Vote 3:
SYRIA WAR: The House has rejected a resolution (H. Con. Res. 21), sponsored by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that would have required the withdrawal of all U.S. soldiers from Syria. Gaetz said: “We have tried this time and again to build a democracy out of sand, blood, and Arab militias, and time and again the work we do does not reduce chaos. Oftentimes it causes chaos, the very chaos that then subsequently leads to terrorism.” An opponent, Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, said: “Our small deployment of U.S. servicemembers is remarkably effective at working with local partner forces to achieve results and ensure the enduring and complete defeat of ISIS.” The vote, on March 8, was 103 yeas to 321 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly R-16
House Vote 4:
TREATING VA MEDICAL WASTE: The House has passed the VA COST SAVINGS Enhancements Act (H.R. 753), sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., to require the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to put regulated medical waste treatment systems at VA health care facilities.
YEAS: Mike Kelly R-16
House Vote 5:
GOVERNMENT AND CENSORSHIP: The House has passed the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act (H.R. 140), sponsored by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to bar employees in the executive branch of the federal government from directly or indirectly censoring speech, with penalties imposed if employees censor speech. The vote, on March 9, was 219 yeas to 206 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly R-16
House Vote 6:
REGULATING WATERWAYS: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 27), sponsored by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., to disapprove of and void an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. The vote, on March 9, was 227 yeas to 198 nays.
YEAS: Mike Kelly R-16
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1:
VIRGINIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Stewart Ballou to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. A magistrate judge in the district since 2011, for the previous two decades Ballou had been a private practice lawyer in Virginia. The vote, on March 7, was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
YEAS: Bob Casey D-PA
NOT VOTING: John Fetterman D-PA
Senate Vote 2:
CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew G. Schopler to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Schopler was a federal prosecutor in the district from 2004 to 2016, then assumed his current role as a magistrate judge in the district. The vote, on March 7, was 56 yeas to 39 nays.
YEAS: Casey
NOT VOTING: Fetterman
Senate Vote 3:
NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Arun Subramanian to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Subramanian has been a lawyer at a New York City law firm since 2008, specializing in commercial litigation. The vote, on March 7, was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
YEAS: Casey
NOT VOTING: Fetterman
Senate Vote 4:
D.C. CRIMINAL LAWS: The Senate has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 26), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law that made various changes to the District’s criminal laws, including reducing punishments and expanding the right to a jury trial for misdemeanor cases. The vote, on March 8, was 81 yeas to 14 nays.
YEAS: Casey
NOT VOTING: Fetterman
Senate Vote 5:
IRS COMMISSIONER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel Werfel to be Internal Revenue Service Commissioner for a term ending in late 2027. Werfel was the IRS’s acting commissioner late in the Obama administration, and previously was the Office of Management and Budget’s controller. For the last nine years he has been at the Boston Consulting Group. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Werfel would “bring transparency to the job. That includes how the IRS will spend funding to improve taxpayer services, upgrade information technology, and crack down on those wealthy tax cheats.” An opponent, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Werfel’s answers to inquiries about his nomination “did little to inspire confidence in his willingness to take back control of this agency” and stop what Blackburn called harassing audits of taxpayers. The vote, on March 9, was 54 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Casey D-PA
NOT VOTING: Fetterman D-PA
Senate Vote 6:
SECOND CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Simmons to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Southern California. A county court judge in San Diego since 2017, Simmons was previously a prosecutor for the California government there. The vote, on March 9, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Casey D-PA
NOT VOTING: Fetterman D-PA
Senate Vote 7:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria Araujo Kahn to be a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2006, Kahn has successively been a county superior court, state appeals court, and state supreme court judge in Connecticut; previously, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in the state. The vote, on March 9, was 51 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Casey D-PA
NOT VOTING: Fetterman D-PA
