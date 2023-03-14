HARRISBURG — Here’s a look at how Lawrence County legislators voted last week.
SB 143. Prevents municipalities from restricting or prohibiting consumer utility service based on the source of energy Passes 40-9. Advances to House.
State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50): Did not vote
State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes
SB 379. Bans TikTok social media application from state network and devices. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 126. Excludes veterans’ benefit payments from income calculations for any Commonwealth program. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 162. Creates new tiered stipends, revises and adds definitions, updates inclusions and exclusions for Medical Officer or Health Officer Incentive Program. Passes 49-0. Advances to House
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 211. Sets decommissioning and bonding requirements for project developers of commercial solar electric generation facilities. Passes 36-13. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
Executive nomination: State Police Commissioner Christopher L. Paris. Passes 49-0. Executive nomination: Attorney General Michelle A. Henry. Passes 49-0.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 144. Prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals for training or testing. Passes 36-14. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 298. Permits operation of vehicles on state roads with removable doors removed. Must be manufacturer-designed and installed; side mirrors must remain on vehicle. Passes unanimously. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 8. Removes out-of-pocket costs for patients receiving supplemental breast cancer screening, BRCA genetic counseling and testing. Passes unamiously. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SR 48. Simple resolution urging U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to serve 2% and whole milk. Passes unanimously. Transmitted as directed.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 254. Amend the state’s Air Pollution Control Act of 1959 to end observing California Air Resources Board Engine Requirements for diesel emissions and warranty periods. Passes 29-20. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SR 9. Simple resolution urging President Joe Biden to restart and expedite completion of the Keystone XL pipeline. Passes 31-18. Transmitted as directed.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 115. Extends 100-hour diesel change requirement waivers to up to 200 hours for engine oil and oil filter replacement on diesel-powered equipment. Passes 49-0. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
SB 121. Caps transfers from the Motor License Fund at $500 million to support the state police’s highway safety operations. Passes 28-21. Advances to House.
Brooks: Did not vote
Vogel: Yes
HB 2. Opens two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil court claims in cases where the statute of limitations expired. Passes 134-67. Advances to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-8): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-9): No
HR 1. Simple resolution establishing operating rules for the state House. Passes 102-100.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HR 9. Simple resolution for temporary rule preventing proposed House rules from being amended when brought to a floor vote. Passes 102-100.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
Elect a House Speaker. “Yes” votes were for Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia/Delaware. “No” votes were for Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset. McClinton won, 102-99.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
