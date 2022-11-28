Aaron Bernstine Chris Sainato Elder Vogel Parke Wentling

HARRISBURG — Here's how Lawrence County legislators voted in Harrisburg the week of Nov. 15.

There were no votes in the state Senate. 

HB 2373. Authorizes the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to determine the use of the former Lieutenant Governor's Mansion. House concurs, 196-1. Signed into law by governor, Act No. 166 of 2022.

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes

State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes

State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes

HB 1546. Amends the Crimes Code to provide for the offense of endangerment of public safety officials when restricted personal information is published on social media. House concurs, 158-39. Signed into law by governor, Act No. 165 of 2022.

Bernstine: Yes

Sainato: Yes

Wentling: Yes

HB 140. Would establish protected pedestrian plazas and bicycle lanes and also assign a special prosecutor for crimes committed on SEPTA property in Philadelphia. House concurs, 108-89. Vetoed by governor.

Bernstine: Yes

Sainato: Yes

Wentling: Yes

HR 238. A simple resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the benefits of nuclear energy and small modular reactors. Passes, 197-0.

Bernstine: Yes

Sainato: Yes

Wentling: Yes

HR 240. A simple resolution impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for alleged misbehavior in office and also providing for the appointment of House managers for Senate trial. Passes, 107-85.

Bernstine: Yes

Sainato: No

Wentling: Yes

HR 243 Subpart A. A simple resolution ending lease reimbursement or use of state-owned vehicles by House members. Passes, 191-1.

Bernstine: Yes

Sainato: Yes

Wentling: Yes

HR 243 Subpart B. A simple resolution ending use of proxy voting and remote participation for House floor sessions and committee meetings. Passes, 109-83.

Bernstine: Yes

Sainato: No

Wentling: Yes

