HARRISBURG – This weekly feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
•SENATE BILL 1235: Would prohibit Department of Human Services from developing and using bidding or service zones to award CHIP contracts to insurers and requires the department accept solicitations and bids from any provider to ensure multiple choices. Pass 199-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10); State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9); State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17); State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47)
•SENATE BILL 1093: Would allow for energy-efficient lighting to be installed on outdoor advertising devices while maintaining compliance with the federal regulations. Pass 199-1. Senate concurs 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1105: Would provide appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania. Pass 196-4. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling
•SENATE BILL 588: Would amend the crimes code to allow for the prosecution of summary offenses separately from misdemeanor or felony charges from the same case. Pass 183-17. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling
•SENATE BILL 275: Would prevent municipalities from restricting or prohibiting consumer utility service based on the source of energy. Pass 117-83. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling
•SENATE BILL 442: Would direct creation of inventory for state-owned and county-owned assets for the development of broadband internet service, and includes amendment tying $597 million in appropriations for state-related universities to sworn statement that universities won’t conduct research using human fetal tissue from elective abortions. Pass 109-91. Goes to Senate for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Bernstine, Wentling
NAY: Sainato
•SENATE BILL 1284: Annual non-preferred appropriations bill totaling $597 million for Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln universities. Pass 145-55. Senate concurs 43-7.
YEAS: Sainato, Vogel
NO: Bernstine, Wentling
•SENATE BILL 1187: Would allow heavy-hauling permit holders to have the option to use equipment with additional axles if the load meets the weight criteria of the permit. Pass 114-86. Senate concurs 32-18.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1100: General appropriations bill for fiscal 2023. Passes House 180-20. Senate concurs 47-3.
YEAS: Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
NO: Bernstine
•HOUSE BILL 1642: Makes multiple revisions, deletions and additions to the School Code. House concurs 181-19. Senate concurs 46-4.
YEAS: Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
NO: Bernstine
•HOUSE BILL 1421: Increase pay to groups that perform military honors at burial for deceased veterans at any one of the three national cemeteries in the state. House concurs 185-15. Senate concurs 49-1. House again concurs on Senate amendment 185-14. Tally reflects final House vote.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 814: Increase pay to groups that perform military honors at burial for deceased veterans at any one of the three national cemeteries in the state. House concurs 185-15. Senate concurs 49-1. House again concurs on Senate amendment 185-14. Tally reflects final House vote.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 581: Allows local taxing authorities to provide exemptions for improvements to deteriorated areas and dwellings to incentivize the creation and improvement of affordable housing units. Passes Senate 50-0. House concurs 172-28. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1183: Requires Pennsylvania State Police to create an electronic weigh station bypass program for commercial vehicles. Passes Senate 49-1. House concurs 199-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 982: Prohibits the use of private funds in the operation of public elections. Passes House 110-90. Senate concurs 46-4. House again concurs 103-96. Tally reflects final House vote. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1594: Would create verification protocol for third-party sellers in online marketplaces. Passes Senate 50-0. House concurs 199-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1614: Amends election code to increase minimum number of ballots provided to an election district. Passes Senate 50-0. House concurs 199-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1615: Clarifies out-of-state malt and brewed beverages must be sold through the state system, and sets rules for amplified sounds at establishments with liquor licenses. Passes Senate 50-0. House concurs 186-14. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 2644: Establishes a program for the oversight of plugging oil and gas wells. Pass Senate 29-21. House concurs 115-85. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 382: Amends transportation public-private partnership approval process and limits such projects involving mandatory user fees. Senate concurs 50-0. House also concurs 176-24. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1342: Makes multiple changes to the tax code as part of the fiscal 2023 budget approval process including reducing the Corporate Net Income Tax. Passes Senate 38-12. House concurs 184-16. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1420: Amended bill to authorize COVID-19 awareness campaign, raise supplemental payments for personal care homes and in-home care and makes additional adjustments concerning nursing home reimbursements. Pass Senate 29-21. House concurs 104-96. Vetoed by governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1222: Amends the Insurance Company Law of 1921 concerning insurance holding companies. Passes House 104-96. Senate concurs 29-21. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Wentling, Vogel
NO: Sainato
•HOUSE BILL 2709: Would amends Title 42 to add a definition of “rental-purchase property” and provide protections in digital disclosures for rental purchase property. Passes Senate 35-15. House concurs 199-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 146: Would postpone parole an additional 24 months beyond minimum sentence for inmates convicted of a violent offense while incarcerated, or an additional 12 months for attempts to escape, smuggle contraband or retaliate against or intimidate witnesses while incarcerated. Pass 41-9. Goes to House for concurrence on amendment.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 940: Amends existing statutes to provide for certain sentence enhancements including for injured or killed domestic and police animals, good Samaritan civil immunity and canine training standards. Pass in Senate 32-18. House concurs 147-53.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1287: Reduces the minimum floor space for single-operator salons to 120 square feet, down from 180 square feet. Pass 43-7. Goes to House.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 1867: Creates Purple Star School Program, designating schools as a Purple Star School when certain requirements related to support for military connected-students are met. Pass 50-0. House concurs 199-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 2032: Creates an exception to reporting identifying information in sexual assault cases and directs completion of a study on establishing a rape kit tracking system. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 2271: Lindsay’s Law, would strengthen penalties on those who sexually extort their victims to such a degree that it leads to serious bodily injury or death. Pass 49-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 430: Amends Local Tax Collection Law to establish protocol for local tax collectors to waive certain penalties for real estate taxes. Pass in Senate 50-0. House concurs 199-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 975: Amends state crimes code to amend certain definitions and further provide for the offense of sexual institutional assault. Pass in Senate 48-2. House concurs 164-36. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 2464: Would allow crime victims to receive court orders directing that their rights be honored as intended by current law. Pass in Senate 49-1. House concurs 179-21. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Bernstine, Sainato, Wentling, Vogel
•SENATE BILL 251: Amends agriculture statutes to set standards for the application of fertilizer to turf, providing for labels and labeling and the disposition of funds. Concur in Senate 49-1. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 814: Creates a new felony crime when a foot pursuit with police ends with someone hurt or killed including bystanders and police K-9s. Concur in Senate 35-15. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1094: Amends Vehicle Code to update Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee, stagger apportioned vehicle registrations, update the process for a CDL record check, and require drivers make a reasonable effort to remove accumulated ice or snow from vehicle within 24 hours after storm ends. Concur in Senate 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1183: Establishes civil asset forfeiture of dirt bikes and ATVs operated illegally on highways, sidewalks and bike lanes in all Pennsylvania cities. Concur in Senate 48-2. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 764: Establishes comprehensive provisions related to the procedures and training for publication of constitutional amendments by Department of State staff. Concur in Senate 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 818: Aligns the procedures permitted in Pennsylvania’s Ambulatory Surgery Centers with that of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Concur in Senate 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 106: A joint resolution for a package of constitutional amendments including proposals regarding abortion and voter identification. Senate concurs 28-22. Returns to House for concurrence on amendments.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 773: Increases some gradings for DUI offenses and requires consecutive sentencing for certain repeat offenders. Passes 46-4. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 1201: Establishes parameters for insurance coverage of prescription eye drop refills. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 2679: Authorizes pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccine injections to persons age 5 and older and also establishes protocol for the direct supervision of vaccinations by pharmacy interns who completed certified education and training. Pass 46-4. Goes governor.
YEAS: Vogel
•SENATE BILL 676: Allows for the purchase of a preferred amount of Uninsured Motorist or Underinsured Motorist coverage and makes the “stacking of uninsured and underinsured benefits” coverage obsolete. Pass 26-24. Goes to House.
YEAS: Vogel
•HOUSE BILL 2604. Amends requirements for photo I.D. badges in health care facilities. Pass 50-0. Goes to governor.
YEAS: Vogel
