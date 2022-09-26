HB 146. Amends state law concerning parole powers of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, stipulating terms of release for persons convicted of a violent offense or obstruction of justice while incarcerated. Concur on Senate amendment, 133-69. Presented to governor.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes
State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes
HB 1419. Amends the Prisons and Parole Code to codify numerous best practices relating to the incarceration of women including those who are pregnant or postpartum. Passes House, 202-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2499. Amends insurance law concerning data security and the adoption of exemption standards from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ valuation manual. Passes House, 202-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
SB 1237. Extends the sunset date by three years to give the State Horse Racing Commission the authority to issue temporary regulations to comply with provisions required under a new federal law Passes House, 202-0. Presented to governor.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2800. Amends the Medical Practice Act pertaining to the licensure of prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters. Passes House, 202-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 391. Repeals state law that prohibited baseball or football games on Sundays before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m. in certain circumstances. Passes House, 200-2. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2806. Requires Department of Human Services to create a public awareness campaign about programs and services available for first responders, health care workers, other frontline workers and their families experiencing mental health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passes House, 201-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 143. Amends Elections Code to establish a process to update state voter rolls using various sources of information and to provide a process for the removal of electors from voter rolls. Passes House, 201-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2484. Extends requirements for filing a statement of financial disclosure to write-in candidates nominated or elected to public office. Passes House, 201-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1178. Allocates funding transferred from the Consumer Fireworks Tax to be used for firefighting and EMS activities, allows merged fire companies and EMS companies to continue to receive combined grant amounts, and creates the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HR 226. Concurrent resolution recognizing the month of September 2022 as “UD Strong Month,” honoring the Upper Dublin community in Montgomery County that experienced a destructive, deadly tornado in September 2021. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HR 130. Simple resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report comparing PennDOT’s practices in maintaining and completing infrastructure projects to other similar states. Passes House, 202-0.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2425. Establishes the Communication of Older Adult Abuse Act regarding reporting allegations of abuse to long-term care facility residents. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2538. Amends the Lottery Law to extend the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 20% minimum profit margin from 2024 through 2029. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2682. Provides that a veteran-owned business shall be considered a small diverse business. Passes House, 189-13. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2783. Provides for capital investment and repayment of loans within the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Program. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 34. Establishes ballot security procedures for county boards of elections to observe in the transportation, storage, and delivery of ballots cast in an election. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1671. Establishes further duties of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System and the State Employees’ Retirement System concerning transparency and reporting requirements. Passes House, 195-7. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2287. Creates the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act concerning child custody proceedings and provisions during and following military deployments. Passes House, 202-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
SB 129. Enacts the Carbon Monoxide Alarm Standards in Child Care Facilities Act which requires the installation, maintenance, repair or replacement of carbon monoxide detectors in child care facilities that use fossil-fuel-burning heaters or appliances, fireplaces or in facilities that are attached to garages. Passes Senate, 50-0. Goes to House.
State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes
SB 431. Allows Pennsylvania Game Commission or authorized license-issuing agents to issue antlerless deer licenses. County Treasurers will continue to be authorized license-issuing agents. Passes Senate, 45-5. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 488. Amends the Right-to-Know Law making changes to required information to be provided by the state-related universities Passes Senate, 38-12. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1255. Amends the Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act to change required maintenance of mining equipment, allowing for waivers to be granted by the Department of Environmental Protection for required maintenance of engine oil and oil filter replacement of diesel-powered equipment. Passes Senate, 50-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1035. Senate Bill 1035 amends estate law by adding numerous definitions applicable to trusts generally and to replace references to “trust instrument” with “terms of a trust” and to add a new subchapter known as the Directed Trust Act. Passes Senate, 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1203. Establishes the Restrictions for Associations with Russia and Belarus Act to restrict the Commonwealth from entering into contracts or providing grants or tax credits with persons associated with Russia and Belarus. Passes Senate, 47-2. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
HB 1571. Authorizes PennDOT to issue a special registration plate for recipients of the Air Medal. Passes Senate, 49-0. Goes to governor.
Vogel: Yes
HB 1823. Amends the History Code to clarify the operation and duties of Washington Crossing Historic Park by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Passes Senate, 48-1. Goes to governor.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1037. Restructures the Coroners’ Education and Training Board and moves it from within the Office of Attorney General to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Passes Senate, 31-19. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
HB 2426. Moves the provisions of two freestanding acts relating to resource (or foster) families to a new chapter in Title 67. Passes Senate, 50-0. Goes to governor.
Vogel: Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.