HARRISBURG — Here’s how Lawrence County legislators voted last week in the state House.
HB 1155. Would exempt public municipal preschool recreation programs from the definition of “child day care center.” Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes
Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes
Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes
HB 2585. Would prohibit Department of Human Services from developing and using bidding or service zones to award CHIP contracts to insurers and requires the department accept solicitations and bids from any provider to ensure multiple choices. Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2485. Would specify that the Pennsylvania Treasury Department can’t disperse funds for any contract valued at $10,000 or greater which is not submitted to the public Contracts e-Library database. Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 1958. Would require PennDOT institute a point reduction program for drivers through testing or a training course. Pass 200-3. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2426. Would move provisions of Resource Family Care Act and the Resource Family and Adoption Process Act into Consolidated Statutes agency compliance with laws to assist foster children and foster families. Pass 198-5. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2157. Would amend state fireworks law to constrain legal time of use, require notices at sale including setbacks and enhances penalties. Pass 160-38. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: No
HB 1780. Would extend the sunset dates through 2027 for the Underground Storage Tank Environmental Cleanup Program and the Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program. Pass 198-5. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2405. Would allow counties to establish programs for removing obstructions and flood-related hazards on streams. Pass 129-69. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2406. Would create small stream maintenance project permits, administered by county conservation districts, for the mitigation of flood-related hazards. Pass 133-65. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2408. Would create permit exemption for maintenance work on culverts with regard to flood mitigation. Pass 120-78. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2409. Would create permit exemption for clearing streams and removing flood-related hazards. Pass 131-67. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2410. Would create permit exemption for flood maintenance activities 50 feet upstream or downstream from a bridge or culvert. Pass 118-80. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2411. Would create Flooding and Stream Restoration Information Act, requiring annual report on flooding and stream restoration. Pass 117-81. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HB 2125. Would remove references to the term “homosexuality” within definitions of prohibited sexual acts in the Crimes Code. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HR 179. A single house resolution urging Congress to direct FEMA to update its per capita impact indicator and thresholds to help jurisdictions impacted by natural disasters. Pass 198-0.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
HR 203. A concurrent resolution recognizing and commemorating the 132nd Anniversary of Korean American Citizenship. Pass 198-0. Goes to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Sainato: Yes
Wentling: Yes
SB 960. Would require tests of frozen desserts sold in restaurants to be conducted annually rather than monthly. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes
SB 573. Would relax residency requirements for poll watchers, add appointments and allow greater access on Election Day. Pass 30-19. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 597. Would require uniform asset management plans for water and wastewater suppliers. Pass 27-23. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1058. Would allow second-class townships to raise hourly pay rate for township auditors from $10 to a maximum of $17. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1191. Would designate public school sports by biological sex and prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Pass 30-20. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1212. Would allow amplified sounds and sets noise levels for entertainment venues in counties class 2A through class 8. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1236. Would establish reimbursement grant program for development and expansion of very small meat and poultry processors. Pass 50-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1106. Would make appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of its assigned professional licensure boards. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1107. Would make appropriations for fiscal 2023 to the Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer provisions of the Workers’ Compensation Act, The Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act and the Office of Small Business Advocate. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1108. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1109. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1110. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 for expenses of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes{
SB 1111. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 for expenses of the State Employees’ Retirement Board. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1112. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1113. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1114. Would make appropriations for current year-end bills and fiscal 2023 to the Attorney General, the Department of Revenue, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1196. Would allow barber high school students enrolled in Career and Technology Centers to participate in career training programs in addition to school coursework and training. Pass 46-3. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1197. Would allow cosmetology high school students enrolled in Career and Technology Centers to participate in career training programs in addition to school coursework and training. Pass 46-3. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1222. Would preserve state-based insurance oversight for domestic firms conducting business in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1235. Would prohibit Department of Human Services from developing and using bidding or service zones to award CHIP contracts to insurers and requires the department accept solicitations and bids from any provider to ensure multiple choices. Pass 49-0. Goes to House.
Vogel: Yes
SB 1183. Would establish terms for the forfeiture and disposal of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roadways in third class cities and boroughs. Pass 48-1. Goes to House.Vogel: Yes
