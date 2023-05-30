HARRISBURG — Here’s how State Reps. Aaron Bernstine and Marla Brown voted recently in the state Legislature.
There were no votes in the state Senate. Bernstine and Brown are both Republicans. Bernstine’s 8th Legislative District covers southern Lawrence and into Butler counties, while Brown’s 9th Legislative District covers the rest of Lawrence County.
HB 1018. Creates extreme risk protection orders to allow courts to temporarily prohibit persons who are at substantial risk of suicide or causing death or serious bodily injury to another from possessing a firearm. Passes 102-99. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 338. Requires firearm owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours of discovery. Fails 100-101.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 714. Requires that private sales of firearms undergo the same background check as sales conducted by a licensed importer, manufacturer, or dealer of firearms Passes 109-92. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 953. Repeals the Frozen Desserts Law, which requires the monthly testing of frozen desserts. Passes 200-1. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 917. Establishes a voluntary, private family law arbitration process in the Judicial Code. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
SB 1. A proposed constitutional amendment to open two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse can file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers and enablers beyond the current statute of limitations. Passes 145-56. Returns to Senate for concurrence on amendments.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 134. Adds a certified driving rehabilitation specialist to PennDOT’s Medical Advisory Board, which expands by one position to a full complement of 14 members. Passes 178-23. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 295. Realigns product registration process and tonnage reporting in Agriculture with the Fertilizer Act. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 365. Provides an exemption from Fishing License requirements for individuals participating in therapeutic recreational programs. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 409. Amends the Human Services Code to establish a mental health care services clearinghouse. Passes 155-46. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 797. Directs the PennDOT to plant native vegetation roadside as identified by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 877. Provides fishing and or hunting license reciprocity with other states for active-duty military members and disabled veterans. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 577. Creates the Keystone Saves program under the Pennsylvania Treasury, a retirement savings program for Pennsylvanians who don’t have access to other options to save for retirement by contributing to an individual retirement account. Passes 106-95. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 95. Increases the maximum potential fines for littering and dumping. Passes 122-79. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 246. Requires municipalities to notify affected property owners of changes to special flood hazard areas hazard maps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Passes 160-41. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 804. Guarantees in-state tuition for reassigned military families at community colleges, public institutions of higher learning, state-related, state-owned and private institutions. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 922. Updates the Second Stage Loan Program, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, to expand eligibility and adjust loan guarantees to market conditions. Passes 119-92. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 1094. Amends the Public School Code to require school districts to develop policies for the advanced enrollment of children whose parent or legal guardian is an active duty service member. Passes 201-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.