By ERIC SCICCHITANO
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — Here’s how Lawrence County state representatives and senators voted last week.
HB 479. Amends the Human Services Code to require Medical Assistance and Fee-for-Service programs to pay for all loaded ambulance miles at a rate of $4 per loaded mile, eliminating the rule that restricts payments until after 20 miles are traveled. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): Yes
State Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence): Yes
HB 689. Expands the Clean Slate law to include certain non-violent felony crimes for eligibility for automated court-record sealing after 10 years, prohibits inclusion of certain other crimes including indecent exposure, reduces the wait period for sealing of misdemeanor records to 7 years. Passes 189-14. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1028. Comprehensive rail safety package includes limits to length of freight trains, prohibits blocking of roadway and highway crossings, sets train safety staffing levels, creates reporting system for transport of hazardous materials. Passes 141-62. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 1031. Designates the boat access in Muncy Creek Township on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, as the Representative Garth Everett Muncy Access Area Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1097. Amends the Public School Code to require school entities hold a moment of silence during school hours to observe the anniversary of September 11, 2001. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1100. Amends the Taxpayer Relief Act to expand the eligibility requirements and benefits for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate: raises income thresholds to $45,000, raises thresholds with annual inflation growth, raises maximum rebate to $1,000. Passes 194-9. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 611: General Appropriations Act for a proposed 2023-24 state budget. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 298. Amends the County Pension Law to provide more flexibility to county retirement boards when setting the amount of a cost-of-living increase for retirees, using the rate of inflation. Passes 126-77. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 394. Allows victims of human/sex trafficking the option to bring civil action in the court of common pleas where any of the alleged violations occurred. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 405. Establishes procedure for homeowners, and future homeowners of certain properties, to formally select which county or municipality their property would be assessed in for taxation purposes if county or municipal boundary lines pass through their property. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 450. Amends portion of Main Street Act to extend duration of basic grants for administrative costs associated with the hiring of a Main Street Manager for up to an additional 5 years, proposing a total of 10 years. Passes 166-37. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 787. Ends prohibition on elected borough officials from working as an employee in those boroughs where the population meets or exceeds 3,000 people. Passes 125-78. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 815. Mandates all campaign finance reports and statements that are required to be filed with the Department of State must be filed electronically. Includes a “technological hardship” for proven lack of access to a computer or the internet or for a disability. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 718. Requires the Department of Environmental Protection to notify municipalities of violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 849. Allocates $100 million in COVID Relief — American Rescue Plan Act funds for mental health initiatives: increase workforce development, expand criminal justice and public safety programs, expand mental health services and supports. Passes 173-30. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: No
HB 1086. Requires information on community outreach programs collected under the Veterans Registry be shared through county Veterans Affairs directors as well as through PA VETConnect. Passes 190-13. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
SB 277. Amends the Rural Pennsylvania Revitalization Act of 1987 to restructure the board of directors for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Passes 49-0. Moves to House.
State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50): Yes
State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes
SB 453. Makes technical changes to existing statutes to reflect court rulings concerning DUI sentencing and ignition interlock systems. Passes 48-1. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 24. Amends the Fiscal Code to allow the State Treasurer to automatically return unclaimed property to sole owners of property when the value of the property or proceeds is less than $5,000 irrespective of whether or not a claim has been filed. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 152. Repeals the Frozen Dessert Law which regulates the licensing, manufacture and sale of frozen desserts. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 262. Amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act to add “severe maternal morbidity” to the list of reportable events within the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 361. Adds a judge to the Courts of Common Pleas in five Judicial Districts: Northumberland, Chester, Huntingdon, Columbia/Montour, Butler. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 429. Amends the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law, known as the Heart and Lung Act, by extending benefits to certain additional law enforcement officers and investigators including park rangers and commissioner police officers employed by the Department of Corrections, Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence. Passes 49-1. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 691. Changes the name of the Department of Environmental Protection to the Department of Environmental Services. Passes 28-22. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 202. Amends the Municipal Claim and Tax Lien Law to allow a city of the second class, or a county of the second class or a municipality therein, to acquire property at a sheriff’s sale. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
HB 739. Creates new cybersecurity-related requirements for insurers and allows the insurance commissioner to adopt national guidance exempting certain insurers from certain valuation procedures. Passes 50-0. Goes to governor.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
RCS No. 116. Reappoints Cynthia Dunn as secretary of the Department of Community and Natural Resources. Passes 49-1.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
RCS No. 117. Appoints Reginald B. McNeill II as secretary of the Department of General Services. Passes 50-0.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.