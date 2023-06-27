HARRISBURG — Here's how Lawrence County legislators voted last week in the state Capitol.
HB 967. Requires hotels with 150-plus guest rooms to provide safety devices to employees to call for help when working in a guest’s room. Establishes framework and penalty structure. Passed 108-95. Moves to Senate.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler): No
State Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence): No
HB 1160. Allows licensed hotels, restaurants, eating places and breweries that obtain an off-premises catering permit to hold an unlimited number of catered functions in a calendar year, limited to six hours each day. Passes 202-1. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1170. Renames the Milk Marketing Board to the Pennsylvania Milk Board. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1207. Allows municipalities of any size including regional co-ops to establish a land bank. Passes 147-56. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 1246. Reduces minimum operating temperature for crematories from 1,800° to 1,600° for all built after April 17, 1989, and applies to all seeking or holding DEP general permits or seeking general plan approval. Requires interlock systems on incinerators. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1249. Establishes the Pennsylvania Recruitment and Retention Tax Credit for new teachers, nurses, and police officers. Passes 137-66. Moves to House.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 1283. Requires on-street parking adjacent to pedestrian or bike lanes to be in the same direction. Passes 198-5.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1295. Allows in-person and remote disciplinary hearings before licensure boards at the Department of State. Sets parameters for hearings held in absentia. Permits negative inferences from missed hearings in determining ruling. Passes 177-26. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 1500. Authorizes staggered increase to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage — $11/hour, 2024; $13/hour, 2025; $15/hour, 2026 — and ties future increases to the rate of inflation beginning in the fourth year. Sets new minimum for tipped employees at 60% of rate. Passes 103-100. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 580. Establishes the Pennsylvania Fresh Food Financing Initiative. Prioritizes the promotion of products, supplier diversity and increased business opportunities for minorities and minority communities including small diverse and small veteran businesses. Passes 141-62. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 767. Establishes the Pennsylvania Socially Diverse Farmers Commission with duties including holding public hearings, reviewing DEI policies in farm, recommending legislative and regulatory changes. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 1300. Adds a governor-appointee from the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman within the Department of Aging to the Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Council. Passes 191-12. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 72. Extends certification period for milk tester, weigher, and sampler from one year to two years, allows Milk Marketing Board to set new certification and examination fees, raises compromise rate that MMB can accept. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 404. Allows all entering military service to retain professional and occupational licenses. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 665. Requires the Department of Health to allow applicants for the WIC program to submit documentation electronically to the local program agency. Passes 176-27. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: No
HB 1058. Requires that courts solicit and consider the opinions of potential kinship care resources in child custody proceedings. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1171. Changes the maximum distance, from 200 feet to 350 feet, that a fuel dispensing system can be from the master control emergency shut-off device. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1209. Makes varied changes within the Tobacco Product Manufacturers Directory Act to the responsibilities of nonparticipating manufacturers and their importers as it relates to obligations in the Master Settlement Agreement. Passes 203-0. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 1331. Creates the Educator Pipeline Support Grant Program, authorizing grants from $10,000 to $15,000 for student teachers and $2,500 for cooperating teachers, sets program framework and rules of eligibility. Passes 141-62. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 1407. Amends the definition for “units sold” in the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Act to the number of individual cigarettes sold when collecting state excise taxes. Passes 202-1. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
HB 614. Appropriates $90,264,000 to the Department of State for the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs for 2023-24, a $12,984,000 increase. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 615. Appropriates a flat $75,802,000 to the Department of Labor and Industry and to the Office of Small Business Advocate for 2023-24 and an additional $550,000, increased by $200,000, restricted for Advocate Office operations. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 616. Appropriates $2,126,000 to the Office of Small Business Advocate within the Department of Community and Economic Development for 2023-24, a $301,000 increase. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 617. Appropriates $6,752,000 to the Office of Consumer Advocate within the Office of Attorney General for 2023-24, a $548,000 increase. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 618. Appropriates $57,489,000 from the Public School Employees Retirement Fund to the Public School Employees Retirement Board for system operations and board duties for 2023-24, a $2,022,000 increase. Also, appropriates $1,182,000 to the board from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund for the administration of the School Employees’ Defined Contribution Plan. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 619. Appropriates $35,960,000 from the State Employees Retirement Fund to the State Employees Retirement Board for 2023-24, a $1,912,000 increase. Also, appropriates $5,345,000 from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund for the administration of the State Employees’ Defined Contribution Plan, a $914,000 increase. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 620. Appropriates $2,683,000 from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for 2023-24, a $4,000 increase. Also, appropriates $200,000 from the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the PPA. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 621. Appropriates $82,896,000 from restricted reserves to the Public Utility Commission for operations in 2023-24, a $2,805,000 increase. Also, appropriates $4,045,000 of federal funds for Natural Gas Pipeline Safety, a $50,000 increase, and $1,493,000 of federal funds for Motor Carrier Safety, a $305,000 increase. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 622. Makes varied flat or increased appropriations from restricted revenue accounts within the State Gaming Fund, the Fantasy Contest Fund and the Video Gaming Fund to the Attorney General, Department of Revenue, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
HB 623. Authorizes up to $1.335 billion in additional principal debt to be issued by the commonwealth to pay for capital projects. Passes 102-101. Moves to Senate.
Bernstine: No
Brown: No
SB 202. Amends the Municipal Claim and Tax Lien Law to allow a city of the second class, or a county of the second class or a municipality therein, to acquire property at a sheriff’s sale, affording Allegheny County the same authority as previously allowed for Philadelphia. Passes 149-53. Goes to governor.
Bernstine: No
Brown: Yes
HB 262. Amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act to add “severe maternal morbidity” to the list of reportable events within the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Passes 202-0. Goes to governor.
Bernstine: Yes
Brown: Yes
SB 290. Requires moment of silence in schools on anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks, directs the the Department of Education to develop a model curriculum on the event and make it publicly available online for voluntarily use by school entities. Passes 49-1. Moves to House.
State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50): Yes
State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes
SB 607. Extends a moratorium through 2025 that prevents enrollees in the PACE and PACENET programs from being removed for exceeding the maximum income limit due solely to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 527. Creates definitions, penalties and fine structure for the crime, theft of mail, in response to package and delivery thefts from porches and the like. Passes 44-6. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 709. Increases the fine for the intentional killing of a bald eagle or golden eagle from $200 to $2,000 per bird. Passes 48-2. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB746. Makes several changes to the state Dog Law including authorizing increases to the base annual and lifetime dog license fees. Passes 43-7. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 481. Appropriates $90,264,000 to the Department of State for the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs for 2023-24, a $12,984,000 increase. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 482. Appropriates a flat $75,802,000 to the Department of Labor and Industry for 2023-24 and an additional $550,000, a $200,000 increase, restricted for operations of Office of Small Business Advocate. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 483. Appropriates $2,126,000 to the Office of Small Business Advocate within the Department of Community and Economic Development for 2023-24, a $301,000 increase. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 484. Appropriates $6,752,000 to the Office of Consumer Advocate within the Office of Attorney General for 2023-24, a $548,000 increase. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 485. Appropriates $57,489,000 from the Public School Employees Retirement Fund to the Public School Employees Retirement Board for system operations and board duties for 2023-24. Also, appropriates $1,182,000 to the board from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund for the administration of the School Employees’ Defined Contribution Plan. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 486. Appropriates $35,960,000 from the State Employees Retirement Fund to the State Employees Retirement Board for 2023-24, a $1,912,000 increase. Also, appropriates $5,345,000 from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund for the administration of the State Employees’ Defined Contribution Plan, a $914,000 increase. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 487. Appropriates $2,683,000 from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for 2023-24, a $4,000 increase. Also, appropriates $200,000 from the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the PPA. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 488. Appropriates $82,896,000 from restricted reserves to the Public Utility Commission for operations in 2023-24, a $2,805,000 increase. Also, appropriates $4,045,000 of federal funds for Natural Gas Pipeline Safety, a $50,000 increase, and $1,493,000 of federal funds for Motor Carrier Safety, a $305,000 increase. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 489. Makes varied flat or increased appropriations from restricted revenue accounts within the State Gaming Fund, the Fantasy Contest Fund and the Video Gaming Fund to the Attorney General, Department of Revenue, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Passes 50-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 198. Amends the Environmental Hearing Board Act to amend a definition and make changes to the standard of review of the board. Passes 28-22. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 199. Amends the Environmental Hearing Board Act to require that reappointments by the governor receive majority approval of the state Senate. Passes 28-22. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 561. Exempts late model vehicles from emissions testing, including up to five years after the vehicle’s date of manufacture, and removes the gas cap test for those vehicles manufactured without one. Passes 32-18. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 562. Exempts Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Luzerne, Mercer and Westmoreland counties from participating in the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program. Passes 31-19. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 656. Repeals Alternative Fuels Tax on owners of electric vehicles, institutes an annual froad user fee of $290 with revenues to be used for road maintenance and construction. Passes 41-9. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
RCS No. 150. Appointment of Latika Davis-Jones as secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Passes 50-0. RCS No. 151. Appointment of Nancy Walker as secretary of Labor and Industry. Passes 49-1.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 414. Establishes Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner programs by hospitals, mandates the creation of a comprehensive list of such programs and authorizes a grant program to establish and support SANE services. Passes 48-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 694. Technical change to a definition with regard to the sale of consumer fireworks. Passes 48-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 753. Makes technical changes and clarifications to Title 8 Boroughs and Incorporated Towns and adds a chapter providing for the regulation of the accumulation, collection and disposal of municipal waste. Passes 48-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SR 46. Concurrent resolution to establish the Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care in the commonwealth. Passes 48-0. Moves to House.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
SB 37. Increases penalties for texting while driving violations, with fines from $150 to $500, and prohibits almost all uses of a handheld interactive mobile device while driving. Exceptions include using devices for GPS and also using hands free functions. Passes 37-11. Moves to House.
Brooks: No
Vogel: Yes
RCS No. 158. Appointment of Laurel Harry as Secretary of the Department of Corrections. Passes 48-0.
Brooks: Yes
Vogel: Yes
