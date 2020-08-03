While many other events in New Castle have been canceled as a result of COVID-19, the Extreme Tour, featuring a host of bands of various styles of music, will appear live in New Castle, sponsored by a few ministerial groups.
While maintaining social distance guidelines in an open air venue, up-and-coming artists from all over the United States will provide a free concert from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at Riverwalk Park.
Damon Covert of Slippery Rock, who heads Principle 8 Ministries, said he is working with the Rev. Mark Kauffman and the Family Worship Center, and Rich Shira of the City Rescue Mission to sponsor and coordinate the event.
Entertainers expected to perform that day will represent a variety of musical genres, Covert said, and they include his own band, the Miraculous Catch Of Fish, a genre-hopping recovery rock band for fans of Pink Floyd, Third Day, Sting, Lyle Lovett and more.
Damon Curtis of Nashville, with his groups Idiom and Da Prophesayer, will present a faith-based message for hip hop fans. Damon and his wife, Sharon are also on staff with The Extreme Tour.
Other bands that perform hard rock, pop rock, 80’s music, acoustic Indie rock, acoustic, rhythm and blues, hip hop gospel and heavy metal are coming from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nashville, Southern Michigan, and Orlando and Tampa, Florida for the outdoor venue.
Covert said he has leased Riverwalk Park for the event, following discussions with the mayor and the parent nonprofit, a small church in California.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the police are aware of the event and the permit for the event has been approved.
The Extreme Tour is an outreach community event that tours nationally. Most recently, in late July, the musical groups gave a concert in Akron.
Covert, a Grove City native, said he is bringing it to New Castle because “I felt that the city could use a boost.”
He noted that “there will be four or five hours of music.”
In the event of rain, the groups will use the Confluence as their venue, but attendance inside will be limited, he said.
He encourages people to maintain distance outdoors and to be respectful of other people’s space and not to attend if they’re not feeling well.
“We are very aware of our current reality of COVID-19,” Covert said, adding that the intent is to combat loneliness, separation and a lack of fellowship, while taking necessary precautions.
“We still need community, and that’s what this is really all about,” he said. “It’s about reaching out to people while we’re in the community, to impact people’s lives.”
The event in addition to music will feature other interactive experiences and activities for people of all ages and interests, including extreme and action sports competitions, comedy, audience participation games and giveaways throughout the day.
Over the past couple of years, a shift has quietly been happening, where iconic world renowned artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Kurtis Blow, Michael W. Smith and Brian “Head” Welch of NU Metal supergroup Korn are joining with more than 100 other industry leaders and award-winning platinum selling artists and producers to help present surprise free live events in communities like New Castle, Covert said in the news release.
In May of 2019, nearly 700 artists from every major continent on the planet gathered in Nashville for The Objective, an artist summit established to discuss how to help people in need and to bring people together in these unusually fractured times, the news release says. Legendary veteran artists volunteered their experience and influence to inspire and equip those gathered to use their talents to connect people in need with resources that can help them, and to make a difference.
With continued support and mentoring, “up and coming” artists have gone on tour as a team under the name The Extreme Tour, to produce a series of events that celebrate community and promote relationship and understanding among diverse people groups as a charitable effort, the release states.
The Extreme Tour finds community agencies, churches, schools, and non-profits to stand with those who are working to help communities, Covert said. Instead of charging an honorarium or booking fee, The Extreme Tour comes for free and brings with it almost all of the equipment and personnel to produce the events at no charge.
The participating national and international touring artists perform as volunteers, covering their own costs to get from city to city, he said. Their mission is in support of the work being done by community partners in the cities.
The idea is to take the idea to unexpected regions, cities, neighborhoods, and venues, Covert noted. Providing the resources and talent of The Extreme Tour at no cost has enabled the members of the movement to promote positive efforts in cities and nationwide and in more than 25 countries worldwide.
For more information about the event, the roster, the community partners that are participating, or for information on how to support, or participate in, the effort, please contact Damon Covert at principle8ministries@gmail.com or by phone at (724) 992-3347.
For more information about The Objective Movement or The Extreme Tour, please visit www.theextremetour.com.
