An explosion during demolition of a South Side garage Tuesday shattered windows and shook up homes and buildings in the neighborhood.
Authorities say the blast, which occurred in the 1100 block of Pollock Avenue, was "significant," and that it caused damage to 35 to 50 homes within a full block area. Homes Pollock, Phillips, Agnew Reynolds and Bleakley streets sustained damage that included shattered windows, siding and roofs, according to New Castle Police Cpl. Chris Fabian. Fabian said a cinder block was found 200 feet away from where it had been dislodged.
Fabian said that Columbia Gas inspected the area and determined the blast was not caused by natural gas. He noted that the gas line to the home that once stood on that property had been capped 13 years ago.
"The experts said it definitely wasn't gas," he said.
Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI and a bomb squad combed the area trying to determine what substance caused the explosion. Fabian said the agencies took samples of residue for testing.
Brie Mueller of the 1100 block of Pollock Avenue said she was fast asleep around 10:30 a.m. when she was abruptly awakened.
"I heard a big boom," she said. "I felt the house shake."
Pictures fell off the walls, she said, and she looked out her window across the street to see a man sitting on the ground shaking.
Before long, fire trucks, an ambulance and police were on the street answering to the call of an explosion.
The man, who was operating an excavator, he evidently hit something that caused the blow-up.
He was taken away in an ambulance, Mueller said.
Orlando Buchanan is the landlord of a rental house at 1105 Pollock Ave., directly across from where the explosion occurred.
"I thought it was my rental house that exploded," he said.
He said the walls of his rental house were cracked and the windows were shattered from the blast.
"Then a cloud of smoke came out," he learned from his tenant.
According to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe, a Siegel Excavating worker operating an excavator was moving debris after the demolition of a garage in the 1100 block of Pollock Ave. The property was in the county repository, Kobbe said. The house had been razed previously, and the operator was clearing the material off the garage pad to pull out the cement when hte explosion occurred, Kobbe said.
"It's unclear what the material was, but the bucket of the excavator hit something and caused the explosion," Kobbe said. The blast shattered the excavator's window and knocked two of the teeth off the scoop and broke its weld.
The operator, Ed Clark of Siegel Excavating, suffered minor injuries.
Members of the fire department visited and counted the properties that had damage ranging from soffit and facia to having most of the windows blown out, Kobbe said.
"The good news was that no one was seriously hurt," he said, "and no one was displaced. The residents are all trying to clean up and board of up their windows.'
He noted that every city department was on scene and involved in the incident — code enforcement, public works and the police and fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.