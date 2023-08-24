A forensic scientist told the court Thursday that Keith Burley's DNA and DNA from Mark "Markie" Mason Jr.'s blood were found on a part of Burley's shoes and clothing in the house where the 8-year-old died.
Jillian S. Scola of the state police crime lab's forensic DNA division testified as to the results of fabrics and other items cut out of Burley's clothing and other surfaces and sent to her for testing and profiling. She said no blood was found on the bottom of his tennis shoes.
"DNA is our genetic blueprint," she said, explaining no two people's DNA is alike, except for that of identical twins.
"Every cell in your body has DNA," she explained.
Burley, 47, is standing trial this week in the July 8, 2019, stabbing death of Markie.
Scola said she profiled two samples state troopers took from the crime scene where Markie died in a High Street house in Union Township. The first sample was of two buccal (cheek) swabs from Burley. The second was a dried blood sample from young Markie, she said.
The first item tested was a swab of fabric from the instep of Burley's right shoe, which showed no interpretive results, Scola said. But a blood stain that was cut out from the top of the tongue of Burley's left red Nike shoe showed it matched Markie's DNA, she continued.
The third item was a blood spot on the sweatpants Burley wore the night of July 8, 2019, that had a mixture of two identities, Burley and Markie, she said.
Another was fabric with a stain from the inside of Burley's pants pocket, which matched the blood of Burley, she said.
A fifth sample was a stain from the lower left leg of Burley's pants, which matched Markie's blood, Scola continued.
A sample of wood shelving tested from the kitchen with a blood stain matched Markie's DNA, she said, as did a sample of blood from a wall in the kitchen, samples from the kitchen floor and a screen door, the latter of which also had Markie's and another person's DNA, which was insufficient to identify it, she explained.
Blood from a metal clothesline outside also matched Markie, she said.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, a co-prosecutor in the case, was questioning Scola and asked her, "is it safe to say that Markie's blood is all over the place?"
Scola answered, "Yes."
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
