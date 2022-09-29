It was 4 a.m. on a Monday morning.
Wayne Duncan, who for a couple weeks wasn’t feeling well, told his wife he would be going to the hospital that day if he was still having problems with “indigestion.”
The next thing he knew three days later, he was in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.
That, he said, happened nearly 10 years ago. If it wasn’t for the quick response and action of the Ellwood City Fire Department before emergency medical services arrived, he likely could have died.
Borough residents will vote Nov. 8 on a tax referendum question which will ask: “Would you accept a new one mill tax in order to pay for advanced life support (ALS) services?”
To help educate the public on the importance of the department performing ALS services, the fire department hosted its first of three town hall meetings on Monday about the increased tax revenue that could hire 10 part-time paramedics, one for each shift, for 24/7 coverage for medical emergencies.
Ellwood fire Chief Rick Myers said the fire department, when they first received that call, responded to the scene in less than five minutes, and was able to give basic life support to Duncan.
“They did everything they could,” Duncan said. “They did CPR on me.”
The department was able to get Duncan’s heart going again before he was sent to the former Ellwood City Hospital and later flown to Pittsburgh.
While Myers said he was happy with the outcome, he said over the years, the department wants to do more to help in medical situations, particularly perform advanced life support services.
Myers said the department, with has been planning this initiative since last November as it had been a “pipe dream” for more than a decade.
For years, the fire department was known as a BLS squad, meaning they can perform basic life support skills such as bleeding control, CPR, automated external defibrillator (AED) initiation, and giving oxygen.
“We’re going to do everything we can to save lives,” Myers said.
As an ALS squad, with paramedics on staff, the department is licensed to do basically anything needed for a patient before an ambulance arrives. This includes putting in IVs, administering life-saving medications and fluids, placing breathing tubes, heart monitoring, using tourniquets and more.
The Ellwood City Community Health Foundation will be funding the first three years of the position, totaling $776,000, for equipment, medications and salaries.
The foundation is a non-profit entity formed from the former Ellwood City Hospital Foundation, which raised money for the former Ellwood City Hospital.
Foundation Executive Director E. William Matthews said when the non-profit was officially formed, the group looked for projects to support. The ALS services for the fire department was at the top of their list.
The tax referendum will fund the position after the first three years. One mill will generate about $230,000 every year, according to Councilman Brad Ovial.
The goal of the department providing ALS services is to make sure the community is given the best level of care possible in a timely fashion.
“We feel it is going to save multiple lives,” Myers said.
With ALS services, the department can do nearly identical level of care as an ambulance crew, minus transportation. The fire department won’t getting into the transportation business.
“We’d be responding to those calls at a higher level of care,” said Ellwood firefighter paramedic Daniel Yoder.
Yoder said the average response time for the fire department in the borough is between three and five minutes, whereas the average response time for an ambulance can be around 25 minutes.
The department, with its 14 paid part-time members and 18 volunteer members, was ALS certified on Sept. 15, but cannot begin the service until the paperwork is properly filed by the state.
“That equipment is just sitting down there waiting to be put on the truck,” Myers said.
Myers and Yoder said this ALS service will not effect the amount of calls the department goes to, nor will it change the types of calls the department is sent to. They said it is simply “another tool in the toolbox.”
“This is something I believe in my heart is a good thing,” Myers said. “I don’t think there is anything detrimental.”
Myers said there are ALS providers already in the fire department, but the department has to wait until it is fully certified to begin using the resources and new equipment.
One concern for residents is how the ALS service would increase taxes.
On the borough’s website, ellwoodcityborough.com, a link that will show how much the one mill increase would increase individual’s taxes.
If a resident makes $50,000 a year, the increase would be $50 a year, for those making $75,000 a year, the increase would be $75 a year and so on.
“I think these guys are the best around. They’re loyal. They get there fast,” Duncan said. “My wife is forever indebted to you guys.”
Duncan noted the staff at UPMC Presbyterian said he was a “miracle,” noting the level of care he was provided before he arrived there.
Myers said the department can apply for grants to cover tools and equipment costs, but not salaries. If the referendum question fails in November, it would be up to borough council to determine if it can afford the ALS services in three years.
The fire department will host the last town hall from 12 to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at its fire station at 411 Sixth St.
