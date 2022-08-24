Alleged victim details teacher's 'tickling' sessions A Wilmington Area High School graduate described in court Monday how her former music teache…

Jonathan Priano faced his ex-wife in the courtroom Wednesday as she sat on the witness stand, describing his reported fetish for tickling women’s feet.

A former Wilmington Area High School student also testified as to how Priano, who was her high school choral teacher, would invite her to his house, put her foot in his lap and tickle her foot until he became aroused.

Those events happened at least twice when she was 17 years old, she said.

Priano, 37, former Wilmington Area School District band and music teacher, is expected to stand trial on two charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. He is accused of inappropriate conduct with two of his students, who alleged his affinity for women’s feet and misconduct with them. The charges were filed June 10, 2020.

A criminal complaint accuses Priano of using his teaching position to build personal relationships with the female students attending his classes, and alleges he continued contact with them after their high school graduation. The paperwork accuses him of having tried to date certain students after their graduations.

The court papers further report Priano is accused of having unlawful contact with two minors, and he had physical contact with one of the victims on 10 or more occasions while she was a student. The encounters occurred at the high school and at Priano’s former residence, the documents states.

Priano’s attorney had filed a motion in court, challenging whether there is sufficient evidence against him for the case to proceed to trial.

Wednesday was the second part of a hearing on that motion. At each hearing, one of Priano’s two former students described their encounters with him in detail.

The case dates back to 2010 when the reported victims were still in school.

Although Priano’s ex-wife did not testify as a victim, she was called to court to tell about his liking of women’s feet, Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan told the judge. Miller submitted a CD to Priano’s defense attorney, Ross Teele Smith of Youngstown, containing the prosecution’s interview with her.

Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge, is presiding in the case.

Smith argued issues with the statute of limitations and the law regarding the age of consensual sexual contact, saying that it is 16 years of age.

Miller said he intends to counter both arguments.

Hodge gave Smith 30 days to submit briefs on his argument, and Hodge will be given 15 days to respond before the judge makes a ruling on whether the case will go to trial.

The alleged victim who took the witness stand Wednesday is 30 years old now. She was questioned by Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, who was assisting. The former student said her encounters with Priano occurred when she was 17, within a month before her 18th birthday. She said she was in high school choir with Priano as her instructor for three years. She said they had a friendly relationship, and she trusted and looked up to him.

They attended the same church, and she also was a member of the school’s chamber singers under his direction, she told the court. She said he invited her to be his friend on Facebook, and at first, their conversations were fairly innocent. They also started texting, she said.

Around July 4, after graduation, he texted her about “turn-on spots, and that he was interested in the idea of feet,” she said. One of his texts said, “Why don’t I show you?”

He invited her to his apartment and she met him in the parking lot of the building, where he wanted her to put her foot in his lap, she said.

He positioned it over his groin area and started to tickle her foot, she said, adding she could feel him becoming aroused.

After that, the same thing would happen when they were watching movies together at his apartment. She said he wanted her to wear high heels once, which she normally didn’t wear. He slid his finger inside her shoe under her foot to tickle it while it was in his lap, she told the court, and he also wanted to use a feather duster to tickle her, she said.

He also suggested tying her up and playing spy and tickling her to get information out of her, she continued, but that never happened.

Priano’s former wife said her relationship started in a similar way with Priano when she was a student at Laurel. She had written a song and her choir teacher connected her with Priano to write music for it.

They met for the first time at the New Castle Playhouse, in 2010, and that May he started talking to her about her feet, she said, adding she was 16 at the time.

Eventually he started asking her for pictures and videos of her feet through email, she said. When she was 17, Priano took her to church with him, and afterward they went to his New Wilmington apartment where he put her foot in his lap and started tickling her, she said.

“He told me what shoes to wear that day,” she said, adding she knew it was going to happen.

She said that he was aroused when her foot was in his lap, and he was breathing heavily “and I could see that his pants were wet,” she told the court.

While she was younger than 18, any videos of her were not allowed to have her face in them, per his instructions, she said. When she turned 18, that changed, she said. After that, she also had bare contact with her feet and his bare private areas, she said.

She and Priano were married in 2014 and they subsequently had two children.

She said she knew during the marriage there were students who had kept in touch with him.

Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

