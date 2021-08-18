By MELISSA KLARIC
The Herald (Sharon)
GROVE CITY – A former youth pastor of a Hermitage church waived his right to a preliminary hearing on sexual assault and pornography charges filed against him Aug. 3.
Mark William Heotzler, 29, of 1480 Hollywell Ave., Chambersburg, Franklin County, stipulated that there was enough evidence to send the case to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Heotzler was charged with a 53 counts of sex crimes against minors. State police said in a criminal complaint that Heotzler had 10 victims, all younger than 18.
District Judge D. Neil McEwen agreed to waive the charges to Common Pleas Court.
Heotzler's LinkedIn page indicates that he worked at Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage since 2014. He is not listed on the church's website as a current staff member.
Grace Chapel Community Church Lead Pastor Aaron Lego stated that Heotzler worked at Grace Chapel as a youth minister from May 2014 to April 2019. Lego offered no further details, but said the church is cooperating with an ongoing criminal investigation.
Heotzler is accused of crimes between 2015 and 2021, when state police said he made sexual advances toward minors and sent inappropriate images by text and over social media to juveniles, police said.
In the criminal complaint, police said Heotzler made sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy, had the child remove all of his clothing and ride on Heotzler's back.
State police from Mercer and Franklin counties cooperated on the investigation. In the complaint, police said the alleged crimes are believed to have taken place at Heotzler's home on East State Street in Jefferson Township.
As of May, Heotzler is a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania with a guilty plea March 4 to unlawful obscene contact with a minor. Judge Todd M. Sponseller sentenced Heotzler to 3 to 23 months in Franklin County Jail, where he continues to be held.
Heotzler was charged in Mercer County with digitally photographing children performing sex acts, dissemination of images showing sex acts with minors, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a non-profit, and indecent assault of a person less than 16.
An arraignment in Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Oct. 19. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
