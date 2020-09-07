PITTSBURGH (AP) — The former top editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer who resigned after an uproar over a headline lamenting damage to businesses amid protests against racial injustice has been named executive editor and vice president of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Stan Wischnowski, who led the Inquirer for 10 years and led the paper to a Pulitzer Prize in 2012, is to begin his position at the Post-Gazette Sept. 14.
During two decades in Philadelphia, Wischnowski directed the merger of the Inquirer, Daily News and philly.com newsrooms and helped modernize the newsroom into a 24-hour news operation. The paper won the 2012 Pulitzer for public service for an in-depth investigation of violence in Philadelphia’s public schools.
He stepped down in June after the paper apologized for use of the headline, “Buildings Matter, Too,” on a column about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.