The Briar Brook Barn in Eastbrook will host a 9/11 observance at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The barn, which features food and craft vendors on the second weekend of every month, will be open during its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 330 Eastbrook-Neshannock Falls Road. However, a special area will be set up for the ceremony, at which retired FBI agent Lauren Schuler will be the featured speaker. Schuler was part of an Evidence Response Team at the Pentagon crash site and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a blood cancer) 16 years after being exposed to the toxins on the ground and in the air at the scene. She eventually needed a kidney transplant as well.
Schuler, who is a relative of Briar Brook co-owner Marlane Mitcheltree, will be joined for the ceremony by members of Cowboys for Christ, who will present the flag; the Rev. Jason Schepp, who will provide the invocation; and Tricia Wagner, who will sing the national anthem. First responder vehicles will be on site as well.
Schuler will talk about the role she played in her 9/11 investigation, as well as the illness she developed a decade and a half later. She also hopes to raise awareness, and encourage support of, some organizations that assist 9/11 first responders, survivors and their families. These include:
FBI AGENTS ASSOCIATION
•Memorial college fund assists children of FBI employees who have passed away from 9/11 related illnesses.
•Membership assistance fund provides monetary assistance to FBI families in the wake of unexpected tragedy, such as 9/11-related illness.
•Donate: https://www.FBIAA.org/donate
MULTIPLE MYELOMA
RESEARCH FOUNDATION
• Information about Multiple Myeloma, including symptoms, causes, treatments, and research. https://themmrf.org
•Donate to Lauren’s 5K Team for Cures participation in fundraising 5k: https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/4082192
MOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA
• A charitable collaboration between the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) and CURE Media Group to raise research funds, awareness and hope for myeloma patients.
• https://www.movingmountainsformultiplemyeloma.com/climb
WORLD TRADE CENTER HEALTH PROGRAM
• This fund covers health care expenses for 9/11 related illnesses diagnoses for 1st responders to all three crash sites, and survivors (those who lived or worked in a radius surrounding the NY and Pentagon crash sites during the months following the attacks). https://www.cdc.gov/wtc
9/11 VICTIM
COMPENSATION FUND
• This fund provides compensation to individuals (or a personal representative of a deceased individual) who were present in the vicinity of the World Trade Center, the vicinity of the Pentagon, and the vicinity surrounding the Shanksville, Pennsylvania crash site, in the months following the attacks, and who have since been diagnosed with a 9/11-related illness. The VCF assists 1st responders, those who worked or volunteered in construction, clean-up, and debris removal, as well as people who lived, worked, or went to school in the exposure zones.
