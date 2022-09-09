(Second of two parts)
Lauren Schuler knew something was wrong.
Eventually — in January 2017 — the now-retired FBI agent would be told that she had developed multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that was spawned by the toxins to which she had been exposed during her investigation of the Pentagon crash site on 9/11.
But when the symptoms first occurred — 15 years after the terrorist attack — she never connected the two.
“Unbeknownst to me, in the six to eight months leading up to that, I had all the symptoms of multiple myeloma, but wrote them off,” she said. “I’d never even heard of multiple myeloma before I was diagnosed. At the time I was on a surveillance team, I was sitting in a car for many of my hours of the day at work. I had been in a car accident not related to work, had some herniated discs in my back, and I had developed some pretty severe back pain that wouldn’t go away.
“I just wrote that off as herniated discs related to the accident, and tried to get the (physical therapy) and the shots, and nothing worked.”
Soon, Schuler also began to experience the onset of exhaustion.
“Again, I wrote that off to working some late shifts and going back to early shifts and then late shifts,” she said. “I’ve got a family, a husband, two children. I figured I was just burning the candle at both ends. Of course I’m tired. Anybody would be tired.”
DIAGNOSIS
It wasn’t until she began having severe stomach pain that Schuler finally went to her doctor. Blood work indicated that her kidneys were failing, and that she also was suffering from an inflammation of her pancreas, called pancreatitis.
Since her father had passed away from pancreatic cancer a few years prior, it was the latter condition that doctors prioritized.
Her pancreas healed, she said, but she still didn’t feel well. She returned to the hospital in January 2017, where kidney and bone marrow biopsies ultimately pointed to multiple myeloma.
Schuler had not heard of multiple myeloma or of a potential alternate diagnosis, amyloidosis, so before the doctors came to their conclusion, “I did what anyone would do,” she said. “I Googled them both, and out came all of the articles about 9/11 first responders diagnosed with multiple myeloma. So I pretty much knew right then, before I even had the final diagnosis, that was probably what I had.”
TREATMENT
Schuler immediately was placed on a chemotherapy regimen that doctors hoped would also restore her kidneys. It did not.
That meant dialysis and beginning the wait for a potential transplant, something that could not take place, doctors told her, until her cancer had been in remission for five years.
At the three-and-a-half year mark, Schuler consulted doctors in New York, who determined that her remission was sufficient to allow the transplant, and it eventually took place on Jan. 28, 2021, at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“It was clearly a success,” Schuler said. “I had no issues afterward; a little bit of pain, but that was to be expected, and it gradually went away.
“I have started to be more active, I try to do a lot of regular exercise.”
SECOND CHANCE
Schuler also makes it a priority to give back, traveling to raise awareness about two programs that provide medical and financial assistance to 9/11 first responders and survivors as well as their families, and helping to raise money for a pair of charities that have become close to her heart.
She wants to let people know about both the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides testing and healthcare for those exposed to the toxic elements of 9/11, and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which according to the Department of Justice website, “was created to provide compensation for any individual (or a personal representative of a deceased individual) who suffered physical harm or was killed as a result of the terrorist-related aircraft crashes of September 11, 2001, or the debris removal efforts that took place in the immediate aftermath of those crashes.”
“People don’t realize that these programs are open to survivors, not just first responders; people who lived and worked in the area as well,” Schuler said. “What I didn’t realize is that people who worked in the Pentagon in the areas not affected by the crash, they went right back to work the next day, and they had no protective gear — nothing.
“I had a chance meeting with a young lady whose father worked in the Pentagon under those circumstances and was also diagnosed with multiple myeloma a number of years later and has since passed away. She was able to get the benefits.”
And Schuler herself wants to help. She knows of three FBI employees in addition to herself who were diagnosed with 9/11-linked multiple myeloma about the same time that she was. All three have died.
“I think of them often — daily, really — and have gotten to know the wives of a couple of them,” she said. “They are unbelievable women who raised families while their husbands were fighting illness, one for 10 years, one for 18 months, and lost their battles.
“I’ve learned so many wonderful things about them. I do try to live a good life for them, thinking of them, and doing charitable works.”
Toward that end, she does fundraising for the FBI Agents Association, which helps families of FBI employees with catastrophic events, such as 9/11-related illnesses.
She also has her sights set on being part of Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma efforts to raise research funds, awareness and hope for multiple myeloma patients. It is literally a tall order: Patients, caregivers, myeloma doctors and nurses, and myeloma loved ones take on challenging mountains — like Kilimanjaro, the Grand Canyon or Everest Base Camp — to demonstrate the advances that are helping myeloma patients live longer, higher-quality lives.
“I would really like to sign up for one of these trips in the future,” Schuler said,” if we get COVID a little bit more under control and I’m still in remission and can get myself in good enough shape. That would entail raising tens of thousands of dollars at the time I sign up to do one of these trips.”
In the meantime, she’s planning to participate in the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Team for Cures Washington D.C. 5K Walk/Run fundraiser on Oct. 2. To donate to her team, visit https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/4082192.
