Every drop counts: Students present water fundraiser initiative

BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Eleven students from a seventh-grade honors English class presented a project to raise money for a well in South Sudan to the Shenango Area School Board on Monday.
“On behalf of all the honors students, we really want to say thank you for being here,” said Savannah Watkins, a seventh-grader. “It really does mean a lot to not just me, but to all my classmates.”
Teacher Heather Butchy assigned “A Long Walk to Water,” by Linda Sue Park, for her students to read as a part of a persuasive writing unit along with nonfiction and fiction.
“They wanted to push it a little further,” Butchy said about the students’ desire to take action in response to the story.
The book is based on the real-life story of Salva Dut, who became a “Lost Boy” after the Sudanese civil war displaced him when he was 11-years-old. Moving to New York when he was 21, Dut was able to locate his father, who was alive but suffering from a disease caused by water-borne parasites. This experience inspired him to start Water for South Sudan.
“In South Sudan, the water crisis is no joke,” said Ella Wittmann, another seventh-grade student.
Wittmann explained most people spend their days searching for water, which makes holding jobs and attending school difficult.
Next, classmate Christina Columbus presented the goal of the Iron Giraffe Challenge, which is an initiative for schools to collect at least $1,000 in a collaborative effort to drill a well.
According to the Water for South Sudan website, it costs $15,000 to drill a well, but the challenge hopes to raise $150,000 collectively. Funds are due March 27.
More than 500 schools have participated since 2014, and have raised over $1 million, the website says.
The school also will be entered for a chance to meet Dut either in person or through Skype if it raises a certain amount.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck asked the students what was the most important takeaway from the project.
“The most important thing that I have learned is that that there are people who are suffering much more than we know and that we have so many more privileges,” student Lindsey D’Angelo said. “We take these things like school and water for granted, and these people would be very happy to have what we have right now.”
“You guys are going to make me cry,” Butchy said.
The board adjourned for an executive session, but did not provide a reason for doing so. According to Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, this is a violation.
In other news:
•John Dado resigned as the golf head coach.
•Paul Miklos resigned as an industrial arts teacher when his retirement was approved.
•Requests for a ninth-grade student and 11th-grade student to attend Laurel High School for the 2020-2021 school year in order to participate in the agriculture program were approved.
•A resolution calling for charter school funding reform was approved.
•Policies such as reporting student progress, class rank and graduation were approved to be revised and approved as a first reading.
•Betty Pagley was approved as the varsity cheerleading adviser. She will be compensated with $2,433.
•The proposed Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV General Operating Budget totaling $3,611,283 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was approved.
•Baseball coaches for 2019-2020 and support staff salaries for 2020-2024 were approved.
•Melissa Burkett, John Veltre and Carly George were added to the day-to-day substitute list.
•Tenth-grade English honor students will see “American Son” at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. It will cost the district for transport and substitute pay.
•Robert McQuiston will take approximately 20 accounting students to an accounting competition at Geneva College on April 23. It will cost the district transportation and substitute pay.
•Second-grade students will go to Moraine State Park on May 14. It will cost the district for transportation.
•Michele Schmid was approved to take a family medical leave from Feb. 19 to May 19.
•Jessica Linton was approved to take a child-bearing leave from March 30 to May 20 and a family medical leave from May 21 to June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.