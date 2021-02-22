The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center is hosting a fundraiser for "Stick Up For Paws" from March 3 to March 31.
The Veterinary Assistant program will be providing grooming services for $5 a dog. The service will include a bath and toenail trim, in order to schedule an appointment you must have a current rabies certificate.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, call (724) 658-3583, extension 8151, and leave a message, including your name and phone number.
All proceeds will go to the Lawrence County K-9 units.
