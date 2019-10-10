Music, food and cancer awareness.
Bust Out Breast Cancer, a fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen 3-day, 60-mile walk, will be held in the ballroom at Cascade Park on Sunday.
The event opens at noon and lasts until 9:30 p.m. and features eight musical acts and bands, drawings and prizes.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child and are available online at Eventbrite, or they may be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to the Komen cause to end breast cancer.
Featured musicians and their times are Tommy Habib at 12:15 p.m.; Randy Velez at 1 p.m.; The Zoo at 2 p.m.; Sleeping Dogz at 3:15 p.m.; Snarfunkle at 4:15 p.m.; Gallatin Hall at 5:15 p.m.; Toad’s Psycho Cafe at 6:30 p.m.; and Wine and Spirit at 8:15 p.m.
Food vendors will be on the grounds, and because it is family oriented, a princess from “Frozen” and a caricature artist are expected to make appearances. A basket raffle featuring about 70 baskets, and a silent auction of sporting good items also are part of the fundraising effort.
The event is sponsored by a walking team called #Margostrong, comprised of former New Castle residents who will be walking in the San Diego 3-Day, in honor of Margo Dominicis, a breast cancer patient.
Margo, a Pittsburgh resident who is formerly from New Castle, is one of the team members, along with Karyn Mueller of Cleveland, Andrea Durst of Pittsburgh, Margo’s husband, Bob Terek and Holly Hockenberry of Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.