Paint the Town Silver will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Riverwalk Park, in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The family friendly event will focus on providing support, education and resources to help prevent overdose and to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose.
It will feature guest speakers, treatment providers, free food, DJ Glo, children’s entertainment and a candlelight vigil.
It is sponsored by the Lawrence County Recovery Coalition and the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
