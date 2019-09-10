Event to focus on fighting addiction

A community event to raise awareness in the battle against addiction will take place Sunday at Riverwalk Park.
“Light Up the Sky for Recovery” is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m., featuring prayer, speakers, recognition of first responders and a candlelight vigil.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem and New Castle fire Chief David Joseph, as well as their departments, will receive the Guardian Angel Award, and all first responders will receive angel pins and medals. District Attorney Josh Lamancusa will be presented with the Community Leader Award.
Speakers will include Kenny Rice Sr., Tracy Houk from Hope is Dope, New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debra DeBlasio, New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, Laura Colvin of Game Changers and city mayoral candidates Chris Frye and Mark Elisco.
Jacqueline Busin will be the recovery speaker, and Vaughn Crisci, who lost his son to addiction in 2014, will talk about the impact of addiction on families.
The Rev. Randy Crum and Father Brendan Dawson will deliver the night’s message, and Gordon Austin and High Praise will provide music. Dan Bailey is the emcee.
A candlelight vigil and a launch of sky lanterns to remember those who have been lost because of addiction will conclude the gathering, which is sponsored by Pathway to Freedom in partnership with Vision Ministries of Lawrence County.
