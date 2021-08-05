September is known as “Latino Heritage Month,” and United Way of Lawrence County has partnered with The Primary Health Network to offer a community health fair to mark this occasion.
The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Whiting’s Ball Park, New Wilmington.
The event is coordinated by Maria Delgado, Latino Commissioner for Lawrence County, and Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs. Delgado has been working with the Latino population in Lawrence County since her appointment in January 2020.
“The complexion of Lawrence County is changing with the increase of Latino families relocating to our area, and we are here to help them navigate this transition,” Delgado said.
The festivities will include free food, giveaways and, most importantly, healthcare resources.
"We are excited to partner with United Way of Lawrence County and the PA Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs for this health fair,” said Nicole Tarr, operations administration manager, Primary Health Network.
Primary Health Network offers comprehensive primary care and numerous specialty services, as well as working within communities by participating in health fairs and networking with local organizations.
The Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit V will be coordinating the activities for the children and also will provide tutoring services to this population. Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County will provide information on the array of services offered by their agency as well as other organizations and churches.
“United Way of Lawrence County has been working closely with the Latino families in Lawrence County since they arrived in 2017 due to Hurricane Maria,” said Gayle Young, executive director, “and we continue to provide services and information that will help our Latino families assimilate to our area.”
The community is encouraged to attend to help celebrate “Latino Heritage Month.” For more information, contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or uwlawcty.org.
