The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County, as part of their year long celebration of women’s suffrage, will be hosting an event honoring women of Pennsylvania during Women’s History Month.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the New Castle Public Library.
The program, “Forgotten Women in Pennsylvania History” has been developed by and will be presented by Stephanie Fulena and Jean Spieght, two well-known and engaging local speakers.
The presentation is free and open to the public. All are invited for an educational and enjoyable evening.
